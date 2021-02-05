Game On! Winter contact sports to begin Monday

CADILLAC — The smile on Molly Anderson's face was hard to look past.
The Cadillac High School senior has her favorite sport back.
After months of waiting, winter contact sports were given the green light to begin Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
That means Anderson and her Viking teammates can resume playing girls basketball as it joins boys basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheer in getting the go-ahead on Thursday.
Games may begin as early as Monday in basketball and hockey while wrestling and competitive cheer may begin competing on Friday, Feb. 12.
While most schools won't schedule games for early next week, expect contests to begin toward the end of the week.
"I'm pretty excited that we get to go out and play on Monday," Anderson said.
It also means practices can largely be run normally, even during a global health pandemic. While face coverings are still required, social distancing is not and athletes can have physical contact with each other.
Not being able to do that has gotten old, Anderson said. Non-contact practices began Jan. 16.
"We've basically been doing a lot of shooting and dribbling drills and running through our plays," she said. "It's been kind of frustrating not being able to run up and down the floor and actually play."
Anderson expects things will escalate quickly.
"It will be totally different," she added. "We'll jump right into one-on-one and scrimmaging at the end of practice.
"We'll be able to work on defense as well because we haven't been able to do any of that."
Declining rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations made this restart of sports possible.
“We continue to make progress in reducing cases and hospitalizations, helping protect our families and frontline workers and saving lives,‘ Gov. Whitmer said. “Now, starting February 8, contact sports can resume with safety measures in place. Michigan continues to be a national leader in fighting this virus, and we must continue using a fact-based approach so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities."
Overall case rates have dropped to 159 cases per million after peaking at 740 cases per million on Nov. 14 and the rate has been in decline for 24 days. Three MERC regions in the state are now below 150 cases per million people: the Detroit, Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions.
Also, the state’s overall positivity rate is currently at 4.9 percent and declining. The MDHHS says it is the first time positivity has been this low since mid-October.
MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said the time was right to begin winter contact sports and the organization is glad to be able to help student-athletes find some sense of normalcy.
“We have said consistently that when we were ready to play, we would play,‘ Uyl said. “Our winter kids in those four contact sports have really been in kind of limbo and on pause for the last 2 ½ months.
“As excited as we were to get fall started, we’re probably more excited now. These four winter sports, it’s really been hard on kids, coaches and communities."
With a start date finally set, the MHSAA announced the end dates would largely stay the same later this winter.
Competitive cheer and hockey state finals will be held March 27 with individual and team wrestling wrapping up April 2-3.
The boys and girls basketball tournaments will follow the previously-established calendar. Districts begin March 22 with both the boys and girls competing on alternate days. Regionals will be held the same way the week of March 29.
The girls' state finals will be held Friday, April 9 while the boys will wrap up on Saturday, April 10.
That state finals date is on Anderson's mind, too.
Cadillac went 23-1 overall last season and was set to face Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, March 12 in an MHSAA Division 2 regional final in Gaylord.
That was the first of three days where the world came to a standstill as COVID-19 began taking off in the United States and sports were shut down.
Postponed at the time, the season was eventually canceled when Whitmer closed schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in early April.
"It's really been crazy," Anderson said. "We went from being on a high and doing well to dropping it all and we haven't been in a game since. It will be good to be back out there."
More information will released this weekend in regards to testing protocols for wrestling and what schools will be able to allow as far as spectators.
