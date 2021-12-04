ESSEXVILLE — A track meet is not in their best interests.
The unfortunate thing is they let the opposition do just that.
Cadillac dropped a 58-38 decision to Essexville Garber in a non-conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Dukes used their speed and athleticism to force the tempo and make the Vikings play faster than they wanted.
“This was a tough battle for us,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We came here knowing that Garber was a really scrappy team. They like to get up and down and pressure the ball.
“We had to play with poise and take care of the ball but we turned it over quite a few times and they capitalized on it.”
Garber led 20-6 after the first quarter and 36-22 at halftime. It was 50-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Anna Whipple paced Cadillac with 14 points and six rebounds while Joslyn Seeley added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ashlyn Lundquist also scored six points.
“We challenged our post players to make a bigger contribution and Anna and Joslyn were outstanding,” Damgard said. “Harmony Donzell also gave us some great minutes off the bench.”
Cadillac (1-1 overall) hosts Gaylord on Dec. 10.
• Cadillac won the JV game 40-26. Jazmin Angella paced the Vikings with nine points while Madison Swiger and Kaleigh Swiger each had eight.
