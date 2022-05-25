GAYLORD — Gaylord gave Cadillac a chance to win a piece of the conference title.
And then the Blue Devils yanked that chance away themselves.
Gaylord knocked off Traverse City West last week, 2-1, and played the spoiler role again on Tuesday as it beat Cadillac 1-0 in the Big North Conference and regular-season finale for both teams.
The Blue Devils win over the Vikings gives West the league title outright.
“This was a really tough loss,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Through the whole game, we dominated possession and scoring chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net.
“They were quick to capitalize on the opportunity they had.”
Gaylord scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes into the first half.
Jazmin Angell recorded seven saves in goal for Cadillac while the Vikings had nine shots of their own.
Cadillac (14-3-4 overall, 6-2-2 BNC) is at Bay City Western or Mount Pleasant in a Division 2 district contest on May 31.
TAWAS — Northern Michigan Christian wrapped up a perfect Northern Michigan Soccer League season with a 1-0 win over Tawas on Tuesday.
“Tawas was very fast and physical and we really had to focus on playing quickly,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“Jada VanNoord controlled the middle of the field both offensively and defensively with her tireless work.
“I am extremely proud of our backs — Maggie Yount, Mabel Yount, Kate Shaarda and Alaina Rozeveld — for their relentless play to shut down Tawas’ attack. Megan Bennett had to come up with three huge saves to preserve the shutout. Our entire team battled as a unit, never backed down and never quit.”
Aria Cucinella scored the lone goal of the game 17 minutes into the second half off an assist from Sofia Rubio.
NMC (16-0-1 overall, 15-0 NMSL) hosts Brethren or Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in a Division 4 district contest June 1.
GAYLORD — Cadillac took fifth overall at the Big North Conference Golf Championships at the Gaylord Country Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 305 while TC West shot a 310, Alpena 339, Petoskey 339, Cadillac 342 and Gaylord 342.
“This was a disappointing day for our kids,” Cadillac assistant coach Dan Alto said.
“We are trying to gain momentum heading into next week’s regionals and it kind of feels like today was a step in the wrong direction. I am sure the kids feel this way, too.
“We firmly believe we have the talent to advance to the state tournament. We are now working to get the kids to believe in themselves, as well. Hopefully, we can put in good work over the next week and be totally prepared physically and especially mentally when that time comes.”
Harry Chipman paced the Vikings with a 78 while Ben Drabik shot an 86, MacKale McGuire 90 and Noah Traviss 90.
Chipman finished third in conference scoring at 75.8 strokes and earned all-conference honors for the second straight season.
