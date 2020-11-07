GAYLORD — The run game taken away, Mesick couldn't find the offensive balance it needed in a 44-14 loss to Gaylord St. Mary in an MHSAA 8-player Division 1 regional semifinal Friday.
The Snowbirds led just 14-6 at halftime but controlled the second half to secure the win and a trip to Suttons Bay next week with a regional title on the line.
The loss ends Mesick's season at 5-3 overall.
"We played hard but the ball just didn't bounce our way," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "They ran the ball a lot and we couldn't block all of them. They're a good ball team."
Gabe Parrish was 16 of 26 for Mesick for 209 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Cole Spencer caught 12 passes for 181 yards and a TD. He also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
Matthew Fuller paced the defense with 20 tackles while Parrish had 12. Logan Weinclaw had 11 tackles and fumble recovery while Cain Nyman and Brandley Smith each had 10 tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.