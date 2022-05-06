CADILLAC — A team that’s played pretty solid defense for most of the season struggled there Thursday.
Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North Conference baseball games to Gaylord, 13-3 and 4-3.
“I am glad with how we came back in game two after that first one,” Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. “We just need to play a little better defense and we will be right where we want to be.
“We fought hard even though we got off to a slow start.”
Cole Jenema took the loss in the opener, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings of work.
At the plate, Eli Main had a hit; Ethan Sharp a hit; Collin Johnston a double; Kaleb McKinley a hit and an RBI; and Jakin Metzger a hit.
Johnston took the loss in game two, allowing one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out five in seven innings of work.
At the plate, Sharp had a hit; Main two hits and an RBI; Miles Maury two hits and two RBIs; Jenema a hit; and Carson Raasio a hit.
Cadillac (6-3 overall, 0-2 BNC) hosts a tournament on Saturday.
MARION — Marion beat West Michigan D League foe Mason County Eastern 5-3 and 10-3.
“This was a big win for us,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “Their pitcher shut us out last year so for us to get to him for five runs and eight hits against quality pitching really boosts our confidence going forward.”
Mason Salisbury got the win in the opener, allowing four hits while striking out 12.
At the plate, Salisbury had two hits and two RBIs; Aadin Yowell two hits; Weston Cox two hits; Tucker Sigafoose a hit and an RBI; and Braden Prielipp a hit.
Yowell got the win in game two, allowing one hit while striking out five.
Cox had two hits and an RBI; Salisbury a hit; Cole Meyer a hit; Braden Prielipp a hit; and Gavin Prielipp a hit.
Marion (10-2, 8-0) is at Mesick on Monday.
MCBAIN — McBain split a pair with Highland Conference foe Roscommon. The Ramblers won the opener 11-1 while the Bucks took game two 5-3.
Eli Baker got the win in the opener, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out five.
At the plate, Carter Quist had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Blayn Hughston and Tyler Koetje doubled while Dylan Schonert also had two hits. Trey Boven, Nick DeRuiter, Carson Murphy and Kaden Abrahamson had a hit apiece while Schonert and Koetje each drove in two.
“I think this is the best full game of baseball that we’ve played in my two years of coaching,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “Eli pitched a phenomenal game. He pounded the strike zone, got ahead of hitters and when he let runners on, he found a way to get out of the inning.
“We talk about throwing strikes and letter your defense work behind you and tonight was a perfect example of that.”
Koetje took the loss in game two.
Boven had two hits and an RBI while DeRuiter and Schonert each doubled. Baker also had a hit.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North Conference softball games to powerhouse Gaylord, 11-0 and 14-1.
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss in the opener, allowing 10 earned runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out four. The Vikings were no-hit at the plate.
Layke Sims took the loss in game two, allowing 12 earned runs on 11 hits and six walks.
Stella Balcom had Cadillac’s lone hit while Taryn Rengerus drove in the run.
Cadillac (1-9, 0-2) hosts a tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.