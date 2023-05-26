GAYLORD — The battle of No. 1s went to the Division 2 — and more experienced — team.
Gaylord swept Evart 11-0 and 4-1 Thursday in a battle of teams ranked No. 1 in the latest Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association poll.
The Blue Devils sit atop Division 2 while the Wildcats are No. 1 in Division 3.
Gaylord did its damage early in game one as it scored four times in the first inning, once in the second and then three more times in the third for a commanding 8-0 lead.
Addy Gray took the loss for Evart, allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits and three walks while striking out one.
Mattie Tiedt and Kayann Duncan had the only hits for the Wildcats off Blue Devil junior standout Jaydin Jones, who has committed to Virginia Tech.
Things were much tighter in game two as it was 1-1 through two innings before Gaylord scored twice in the third and then added an insurance run in the fourth.
Kyrah Gray took the loss for Evart, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one.
Kate Gostlin, Tiedt and Duncan had hit for the Wildcats while Keira Elder drove in a run.
Evart (26-5 overall) is at the Coleman Invitational on Saturday before hosting Lake City in a Division 3 district contest on Tuesday.
MANTON — Manton swept a pair of games from Forest Area, 10-1 and 14-7, in non-league play.
“We played a little better today and hit the ball well,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “I am hoping we can carry that over into our district game.”
Aliyah Geary got the win in game one for the Rangers, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Geary had two doubles; Adri Sackett two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs; Genna Alexander a hit and an RBI; Kadie Meyers a hit and an RBI; Madison Schnitker a hit; and Karly Wurm a hit and an RBI.
Maggie Powers got the win in game two, allowing two earned runs on six hits and six walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Geary had a hit and an RBI; Shepler two hits, including a triple; Sackett two hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Alexander a hit and an RBI; Schnitker a three-run triple; Kaya Jenkins three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs; and Powers a hit and an RBI.
Manton faces host Kingsley in a Division 3 pre-district contest Tuesday.
MARION — Marion picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Harrison 9-0 and 11-7.
“Tonight was a great night to celebrate our seniors’ last regular season home game,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Mason Salisbury got the win in the opener, allowing five hits while striking out nine in six innings of work.
At the plate, Tucker Sigafoose had three hits and three RBIs; Gavin Prielipp two hits; Weston Cox two hits; Collin Ellsworth a hit; Aadin Yowell a hit; and Collin McCrimmon a hit.
Yowell got the win in game two.
At the plate, Sigafoose and Gavin Prielipp each had two hits while Cox and Braden Prielipp each had one.
Marion (25-2) is at Frankfort on Tuesday.
MANTON — Manton picked up a pair of wins, sweeping Forest Area 16-1 and 13-8.
Gage Schaub got the win for the Rangers in game one, allowing no earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Aaron Holm had two hits and two RBIs; Hunter Sutton an RBI; Waylon Purkiss a hit and two RBIs; Schaub a hit and two RBIs; George Coffel a hit; Jaiden Carstens two hits and an RBI; Tegan Brooks two hits and an RBI; Hunter TenEyck a hit; and Will Alexander a hit and an RBI.
Cameron Patton and Matthew Coy each had a hit for Forest Area.
Coffel got the win in game two.
At the plate, Nathan Winters had two hits; Coffel a hit and an RBI; Carstens two hits and an RBI; Blake Helsel an RBI; Purkiss a hit and an RBI; Alexander a hit; and Aaron Holm two hits and an RBI.
Patton paced the Warriors with three hits, including a double and triple, and three RBIs while Vanek Schultz drove in two runs.
Brody Smith and Michael Jenkins each had a hit while Lucas Blankenship also drove in a run.
MESICK — Pine River and Mesick split a pair of non-league games. The Bucks won the opener 11-4 before the Bulldogs won game two 9-3.
Nate Marks got the win for Pine River in the opener, allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Austin Dean had an RBI; Marks a hit and an RBI; Jordan Nelson two hits; Braeden Larr a hit and an RBI; Jake Smith a hit and an RBI; Cash Wheeler a hit and two RBIs; and Hunter Johnson a hit.
Ben Parrish took the loss for Mesick, allowing six earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in 2.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had a hit; Connor Sisson a three-run double; Ben Humphreys two hits; and Gabe Bradley an RBI.
Caleb Linna got the win for Mesick in game two, allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had four hits and two RBIs; Sisson a hit and an RBI; Carter Simmer two hits and an RBI; Ashtyn Simerson a hit; Cooper Ford an RBI; Jon Vogler a hit; and Cody Linna a hit.
Dean took the loss for Pine River, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Dean had two hits; Marks two hits; Larr an RBI; Smith a hit and an RBI; Kaiden Hubble a hit; and Javen Wanstead a hit.
