GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North Conference softball games to unbeaten Gaylord, falling 5-0 and 11-1, on Tuesday.
The Vikings picked up just two hits in the opener as Brooklyn Hoffert and Layke Sims each singled.
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss, allowing one earned run on six hits and five walks while striking out 11.
"The first game was closer than the score shows," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "The girls played well but we had some errors and Gaylord took advantage of them.
"Ashlyn pitched well in the first game but in the second game, they started hitting her. We knoew what we need to do to compete, it's just getting there."
Lundquist doubled and drove in a run in game two while Emma Maury also doubled. Alana Hoffert, Marisa Wilde and Molly McKeever added a hit apiece.
Lundquist took the loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three.
Cadillac (10-8 overall, 1-5 BNC) is at McBain on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Vikings drop two
GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a pai of Big North Conference baseball games to Gaylord, 10-5 and 14-4.
"We weren't able to step up to our full potential today," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "This team has some great attributes but it seems to be one bad inning every game that really hurts us.
"If we are able to play a full game where we play to our best, we can beat anyone."
Cole Jenema took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two.
At the plate, Kaleb McKinley had two hits and two RBIs; Colin Hess two hits; Jenema two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; and Sharp a double
Derek Satchell took the loss in the nightcap, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Jakin Metzger had a double and an RBI; Satchell a hit; Fisher Moore an RBI; Kaleb McKinley a hit and two RBIs; Jenema a hit; and Ethan Sharp a double.
Cadillac (2-10-2, 0-6) is at McBain on Thursday.
