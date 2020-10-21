GAYLORD — Gaylord topped Cadillac 117-59 in a girls swim meet Tuesday at the Otsego County SportsPlex.
"We are gaining depth every week with four swimmers adding new events to their top times list," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "For this time in their season and training cycle they had to, and did, put everything they had into the Gaylord pool."
Karis Bachman took second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:28.44 and second in the 100 frestyle in 1:05.35 while Brie Leesch took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:47.09 and the 100 butterfly in 1:11.12.
Ella Boland took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.99 and Katie Graham took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.81. Stella Balcom took third in the 50 freestyle in 28.63 seconds and third in the 100 frestyle in 1:05.62 while Jessie Wetherell took third in 100 butterfly in 1:33.76 and Ella Marine took third in the 500 freestyle in 8:48.34.
