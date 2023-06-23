Getting back up: Cadillac's Sake overcomes serious injury, will ski at NMU

CADILLAC — There came a time late in 2021 when Georgette Sake wasn’t sure she could put skis on.
Keep in mind, this is a young woman who had grown up on northern Michigan ski hills, came from a ski-loving family and was a valued member of Cadillac High School’s girls’ ski team.
Sake was afraid of what might happen if she did.
That fear — a very real one — stemmed from a serious accident sustained in February 2021 at Caberfae Peaks.
Coming down the hill on her third run of the day, a ski popped off and Sake crashed into a tree along the course.
She doesn’t remember much after that but the result was a broken jaw, broken wrist and some other internal injuries but the result could have been much worse.
Sake went through a little more than six months of physical rehabilitation but it was the mental rehab that proved to be even tougher.
Eventually, her mother had Georgette see a hypnotherapist, someone Sake credits with really helping her get back up on those skis.
Fast-forward a couple of years and Sake isn’t giving up skiing just yet, even after graduating earlier this month from Cadillac High School.
Sake will be a member of the Northern Michigan University Alpine ski team beginning this fall.
The goal of being a collegiate skier didn’t happen until this past winter, but Sake is happy to keep doing something she loves.
“I had a rough start to the year and then there was more success toward the end of the year for me,” Sake said. “Then, I won regionals and took second at the state finals.
“I became curious how far I could take it in college and I decided I am not ready to give up on it yet if I am making strides.”
That led to a pretty easy decision for Sake when it came to colleges. Northern Michigan is the only Michigan school to offer collegiate skiing as a full sport and not a club.
Sake loves what the Marquette area has to offer and she’s focused on being a student-athlete, as well.
“I really wanted a non-party school because they have so much more to offer up there,” she said. “I can find my people up there vs. just hanging out with friends at another school.”
Skiing in college is just another step in what has been an eventful couple of years for Sake. She also knows that other side, too, where things can so quickly change — sometimes for the worse.
It was Feb. 24, 2021, two days after Cadillac’s downhill season had wrapped up and Sake was at Caberfae Peaks — a pretty common place for her to be in the winter — enjoying what was a warm day for late February.
“I remember getting out there to the hill and it was snowing so hard but it was like 40 degrees,” she said.
“It was a weird feeling. I was in just a vest. I was on my third run and my ski was acting up.
“I should have gone in but I didn’t. The one ski popped off and the last thing I remember was going into the tree.”
Sake suffered a broken jaw that had to be wired shut for eight weeks of recovery, along with a broken wrist, a Grade 5 laceration to her liver and small fractures around her face and sinus cavity.
“It could have been so much worse,” Sake acknowledged.
The physical injuries slowly healed and she was released to resume normal activities on July 4.
The mental scars took longer to heal but through the work of the hypnotherapist, her family and her skiing family, Sake eventually could get back out on the hill.
Sake said the hypnotherapy sessions helped her relive the accident but in a way that she could become more comfortable with it and accepting of it that it did happen.
Her key was to not make it such a big deal in her mind and, slowly, her confidence came back.
“I probably give all the props to my hypnotherapist,” Sake said. “I couldn’t talk about (the accident) and the thought of getting back on skis terrified me.
“She helped me be comfortable with it.”
The other piece of the healing puzzle was being a part of Cadillac’s ski team — or family, as Sake calls it.
“It was hard and I definitely had a lot of doubt,” Sake said about rejoining the team as a junior. “A month before the season, I wasn’t sure I was going to come back.
“My mom said she wanted me to try, though, and if I hated it, I could stop. I just wasn’t ready to leave the girls and (Cadillac coach) Mr. (James) Netzley. They’re all family to me and I couldn’t give that up. I just wanted to be back out there with my team.”
Sake got back on a ski hill at a camp in Colorado and eventually was back on the hill at Caberfae.
Sake said she noticed some fear and hesitancy in her skiing at first but as the season progressed, she worked through it.
She wasn’t done with the injury issue yet, though, as a hamstring tear sidelined her for part of the season. Sake was unable to compete in a regional meet at Caberfae and Cadillac took second to East Grand Rapids.
The way the February schedule works out is regionals take place somewhere around Valentine’s Day and then the Big North Conference portion of the season wraps up the following week at Caberfae as each league school hosts a race.
After the BNC is done, the only meet left is the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals and the plan was to get Sake back for that meet following the hamstring issue.
It worked out and Cadillac turned the tables on East Grand Rapids as the Vikings won the state title, edging the Pioneers by six points.
“Still to this day, I say that was one of the best days of my life,” Sake said. “After the accident, the joy of being there for that was incredible.
“After I had torn my hamstring, we didn’t know if we could qualify for states but the girls came through and to be able share that with my three best friends at the state finals was amazing. Winning an individual state title wouldn’t have even come close.”
As a senior, Sake took second at the D2 State Finals in giant slalom and sixth in slalom, helping Cadillac secure a third-place finish overall.
Sake knows what she wants to pursue at Northern Michigan as he plan is to major in exercise science with a minor in nutrition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.