CADILLAC — Eventually, the shots had to fall.
Even after they didn’t score in the first quarter.
Even after nearly half of the second quarter had passed before a layup got them on the board.
And eventually, the shots fell.
Cadillac overcame a rough start to beat Gaylord 45-29 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The win keeps the Vikings (10-1 overall) unbeaten in league play at 6-0.
It was the second straight game Cadillac struggled offensively, but this one takes the cake.
Gaylord led 6-0 after the first eight minutes of play as nothing would fall for the Vikings. The Blue Devils led 10-0 before a Kyle McGowan layup got Cadillac on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter.
Despite the drought, Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said his team didn’t get frustrated with its offensive play.
“We were calm, poised and we all agreed that if we stayed the course and continued to do the right things, the shots will go in,” he said. “We had really good shots in the first half. We just didn’t make them.”
On the other end of the court, an offensively-challenged Gaylord team was scoring with nearly everything it threw up at times and the Blue Devils led 20-14 at halftime.
The Vikings then outscored the Blue Devils 17-9 in the third quarter to take a 31-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
While the offensive struggles were obvious, Benzenberg was proud of his team’s defensive play.
“The thing that never left us was our defense,” he said. “We gave us nine points in the second half and one of those shots was a banked-in 3-pointer.”
Cadillac held Gaylord scoreless in the fourth quarter as it steadily pulled away for the win.
Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 13 points and four rebounds while Charlie Howell added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists. Eli Main also scored seven points.
The Vikings host the first Jeff McDonald Memorial Showcase on Saturday. The event, named after the Vikings’ Hall of Fame coach who passed after a battle with pancreatic cancer, features three games.
Traverse City West faces Grand Rapids Union at 1 p.m. followed by Petoskey and St. Johns meeting at 3 p.m. Cadillac wraps things up against Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for all three games or $5 for one game.
• Gaylord won the JV game 41-39. Clay Potvin paced the Vikings with 12 points and Grant Williams scored nine.
• Cadillac won the game 55-48. Cade James paced the Vikings with 21 points while Lucas Vancil had 17 and Kyle Ross added 14.
