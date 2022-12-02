Gifts that will delight outdoor enthusiasts

Shopping poses a dilemma.
Finding the right gift is a real challenge. Invariably, what we buy the recipient already has or doesn’t need.
The ideal present “threads the needle” — a gift that they don’t have and actually fills a need. This year’s gift guide is all about products that folks might later wonder how they lived without that particular item.
If a fisherman falls through the ice, having a pair of ice picks hanging around his neck could be a lifesaver. Stabbing the picks into the ice provides the grip needed to haul oneself onto the ice. All anglers heading out onto the first ice in December or late winter when ice is deteriorating should have a set of picks with them. They retail for about $10.
I wear this belt and pouch when I’m running, hiking or fishing. It’s water resistant, a feature I tested when I fell in the lake while wearing it, and emerged from the water with a phone that still worked. Also serves as a carrier for credit cards, money, keys or a passport.
Comes in two sizes, the larger one may be needed for the heftier cellphones. It sells for $25.
The Swiss Army knife used to be the king of the all-in-one devices. Not any more. Leatherman are a toolbox that fits in a pocket. Ranging in price from $60 to $140, you will get anywhere from 14-21 tools depending on the model. With scissors, saws, files, wire cutters, screwdrivers, knives and other accessories, every camper, hiker, fisherman, or hunter should have one.
This portable mosquito repeller lives up to the hype. Unless it’s windy, the Thermacell — which is about the size of an old-fashioned portable phon — will vanquish mosquitoes within a radius of 15 feet. Comes in a package with a fuel cartridge, 12 hours of refills, and 3 replacement mats.
If I’m trying to build a fire using damp wood or when it’s windy, I grab a heavy-duty Stormproof match. These are wind-resistant and waterproof.
The flame is as big as your thumb and burns much longer than a traditional match. Although I’ve got a cache of them with our camping gear, I keep some indoors for lighting candles that sit in the bottom of glass containers, so I can get a flame to these recessed wicks without burning my fingers.
If you’re paddling a kayak and need to have your hands free, there’s no place to put your paddle.
That’s where a paddle leash comes in handy. Clip the lash to your paddle and the side of the boat and you can drop the paddle and know it’s not going anywhere. You can buy a paddle leash for $15 to $25.
Using walking poles provides stability on trails and provide workout benefits by giving upper body exercise. Whereas trekking poles are made for walking on rough terrain,walking poles work better on smooth surfaces.
Older walkers have found that using poles reduce the load-bearing strain on on knees, hips, and spine. A pair of walking poles can be purchased for $20 to $40.
Ticks will readily go under a pant leg or walk up the fabric to find skin to bite.
Wearing a pair of gaiters treated with permethrin, a chemical that effectively repels ticks will minimize your chances of finding a tick burrowing into your skin.
There are a variety of gaiter styles available. Just be sure to find a pair that closes off openings to your skin.
Expect to pay $30 to $40 for a good pair of treated gaiters.
