Gilde to pitch for Mid-Michigan Lakers

By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – McKenna Gilde is taking her sizzling fastball and her softball ambitions to Mid-Michigan Community College next school year.
The McBain senior, who has been a varsity starter since her freshman year and would have been the ace of the Rambler staff last year if the season had not been wiped out by the COVID pandemic, signed her letter-of-intent to play softball for Mid-Michigan in the hallway outside the high school gym on Tuesday afternoon with her parents Adam and Jen alongside her along with younger sister Brecken, a freshman at McBain this year, and with her coaches looking on.
“My good friend (and Cadillac Express teammate) Lexie Coxon from Kingsley introduced me to Coach Greg during one of our tournaments and that’s how I got to know him,‘ McKenna explained prior to Tuesday’s signing.
“When I went to the (Mount Pleasant) campus I really liked the feel of it. It was small and close to home and I felt really comfortable with the coach and the program. I thought this would be a good first step for me to play two years for Mid-Michigan and then go on to a four-year school.‘
Gilde shared the pitching duties and played the outfield for then-coach Trish McGillis during her freshman and sophomore seasons at McBain. Gilde and McBain teammate Emma Boonstra have also been playing during the summers for the Cadillac Express team of coach Ben Lundquist, whom Gilde credits along with McGillis with helping to develop her form and technique as a pitcher, and vying against some outstanding competition around the state and in downstate tournaments that feature AAU teams from other states as well.
Last year, the Express qualified to compete in the National Softball Association (NSA) Northern World Series in Crown Point, Indiana that was held this past August and that, too, was a tremendous experience, giving Gilde, Boonstra and their teammates the opportunity to compete against elite teams from other parts of the country. The Express, even though it came from the smallest town of all the teams in the World Series, fared well, posting a 3-3 record.
“Getting to play against that kind of competition is definitely something that will help to prepare me for playing at the college level,‘ said Gilde, who was released by her doctor to play in the NSA World Series literally days before it started after fully recovering from left knee surgery caused by an injury sustained during the Ramblers’ 2019-20 basketball season.
“I’m really happy to have this opportunity at Mid-Michigan and my mindset is to go there and make the best of it. I want to continue to develop as a pitcher and hopefully help the team win.‘
Gilde enjoys the hitting part of the game and playing the outfield, too, but pitching is her passion. She has ratcheted up her speed with a lot of hard work on form and technique during the off-season and while recuperating from her knee surgery and can make the fastball hum at around 60 miles per hour. She is pretty good at hitting her locations, too, but wants to continue to improve in that area and also develop a rise ball that will make it tougher on the hitters.
“We’re thrilled to have McKenna on board with us,‘ said Mid-Michigan Coach Greg Welch, who made the trip north for Tuesday's signing.
“She has the speed and the mechanics (for pitching) but what I really like about her is the mental aspect. I’ve watched her compete and she really knows how to bear down and not allow mistakes to haunt her. She can give up a big hit and then come right back and focus and strike out the next batter. That shows a level of maturity and the kind of mindset we like to see.‘
Welch said he expects Gilde to come and compete to play right away.
“There will be opportunities,‘ he said. “We play 25 or 30 fall games and 50 or more games in the spring so she’ll get the chance to be in the circle for us. I think she can do very well.‘
McBain coach Kelsey Kooistra, who took over the Rambler program last year when McGillis stepped aside, believes Gilde’s natural leadership qualities and her desire to win will serve her well at the next level.
“McKenna’s very motivated,‘ Kooistra noted. “She likes to have fun when she’s playing but she’s also serious about winning and she pushes everybody around her to do the same. Mechanically she’s very solid as a pitcher but she can hit too and is a smart base runner. She’s the whole package.‘
Coach Lundquist of the Express agrees.
“She brings a great attitude and a great work ethic,‘ he said. “I don’t think I’ve seen an athlete do more work on her own to improve her game than McKenna. When she came to us she was 13 years old and pretty raw as a pitcher. But she got better and better because she wanted it so bad and she worked at it so hard.‘
