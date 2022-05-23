CHARLEVOIX — Once was more than enough for Lindsey Tonello.
When that one ends up being your personal best, why add to the stress and keep jumping.
Lindsey Tonello hit 16-feet, 10.25-inches in the long jump and scored Cadillac’s lone first-place finish in an MHSAA Division 2 track and field regional Saturday at Charlevoix High School.
Her best coming into the meet was 16-9, done much earlier in the season.
And on Saturday, her best came on her first jump in prelims. With a mark like that, Tonello elected not to jump again as long as the mark stood up to the other competitors.
“Typically my first jump tends to be my best so I was mentally prepared and I knew I was going to have to go out hard and that’s exactly what I did,” she said.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of injuries this year and some other injuries the past three years so I wanted to save my energy.”
The reason for saving the energy came later in the meet as Tonello joined Julia Jezak, Hanah Johnson and Madisyn Lundquist in taking second in the 400-meter relay in 51.88 seconds to qualify for the state finals.
“This 4x1 team is really something special and we wanted to go (to the finals) so I decided to save my energy and put it into that race. It worked and that’s exactly what I wanted to do.”
There was some nervousness with the relay team as that particular race can be won and lost in a fraction of a second depending on how the handoffs go. With two seniors and two sophomores in the foursome, it was the last chance for the two wrapping things up in the next two weeks.
“That was an awesome race,” Tonello said. “We were super excited and we weren’t nervous. I mean maybe we were a little nervous but we definitely didn’t show it.
“We’d been practicing hard this past week and we were just confident and knew what we had to do. All of our handoffs were great and our hard work really paid off.”
Tonello has the Big North Conference Championships Wednesday in Alpena and then the Cadillac News Meet on Memorial Day in Lake City to get ready for the finals.
“I’d love to get in the 17s,” she said. “That’s the main goal.”
Lundquist is also headed to the state finals in the pole vault after she took third Saturday with a personal-best jump of 9-feet, 6-inches to hit the automatic qualifier.
She wasn’t all that confident coming into the regional after a rough go of it in a meet last week at Harrison.
“I had a really bad jump and kind of just a bad meet overall,” Lundquist said.
“Then I was really nervous coming up to this meet but I ended up doing pretty well.
“I am happy because I got my two goals which were getting to 9-6 and going to the state finals.”
Lundquist’s goal at the finals is to do her best and enjoy the experience of the biggest meet of the year.
“I am excited for the experience,” she said. “I am excited to compete but I guess getting that experience is the best part. Anything above 9-6 will be great…like 9-9 or 9-10.”
Cadillac senior Kendall Schopieray will join the crew at the finals as she took second in the 1600 in 5:15.68 with a strong finish down the backstretch to beat out a runner from Chippewa Hills for the second spot.
She came up just short, though, in the 800 where she took third in 2:26.50 and missed the automatic qualifier by 1.5 seconds.
Cadillac sophomore Makenzie Johns gets her first trip to the state finals in the shot put after she took second with a personal-best throw of 34-9.5.
She also hit a PR in the discus, too, taking fourth at 107-11, just short of the 108-6 automatic qualifier.
The Vikings finished fourth in the meet as a team with Petoskey winning the title.
Cadillac struggled a bit on the boys’ side with just one relay advancing to the state finals.
The Vikings took second in the final event of the day, the 1600 relay, in 3:35.43 with the foursome of Carter Harsh, Teegan Baker, Matteo Letizio and Caden Windover.
Cadillac took ninth on the boys’ side while Freeland won the title.
The Division 2 State Finals Meet will be held June 4 at Forest Hills Eastern High School.
