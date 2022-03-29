CADILLAC — Their bonding might be called non-traditional.
Then again, this team isn’t all that traditional either.
It’s still worked out pretty well, though.
The Kalkaska-based K-Stars 14-under girls’ hockey team will be competing in the USA Hockey Nationals later this week in West Chester, Pa. Play runs Thursday-Monday in the 24-team tournament.
The 16-player team features two girls from Cadillac — Sara Outman and Lydia Owens — along with six from Traverse City, one from Gaylord, one from Petoskey, one from Manistique, one from Sault Ste. Marie, three from Marquette and one from Negaunee.
In other words, they’re a little spread out.
That means they’ve actually only practiced as an entire group six times since the season began last fall. Mostly, they get together by region or practice with boys’ teams in their area.
It began with a bonding trip to Marquette last summer and has taken off from there.
“This is the first year these girls have been together,” head coach Jason Owens said. “We held tryouts in June 2021 and then started with a kickoff weekend in August in Marquette.
“That’s where we really established our goals for the season. The girls filled out surveys and stated their goals. They all pretty much wanted to compete for a national championship.”
They had to get to know each other first.
“We started their bonding with different activities and they all got to jump off Black Rocks (into Lake Superior),” Owens said.
The bonding activities continued into the season — and some involve a football.
“One of the things we did this year because we can’t skate together a lot is we had to get creative,” Owens said. “We wanted to make sure the girls had a bond and trusted each other. We did a lot of team building events at hotels to solidify that.
“Before each game, we take a football and simulate hockey systems using the ball. It worked and translated directly to the ice. It was a way that these girls could work together and train to do what we wanted them to do. We started it in October and have kept doing it, even outside in the cold weather.”
The K-Stars have gone 26-18-6 in 50 games to date, having scored 163 goals along the way.
They’ve been ranked in the top 20 nationally and won the Michigan Girls Hockey League before finishing as runner-up in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association state tournament earlier this month. That finish earned them an at-large bid to the national tournament.
Round-robin play begins in Pennsylvania Thursday for the team and they see squads from Wisconsin, Philadelphia and South Dakota in their pool. Bracket play begins Sunday.
The goals going are pretty simple.
“We want to see the girls compete at their top level for a complete game...each period, each shift,” Owens said. “We want them to be ready to compete when they step on the ice to play hockey.”
The girls themselves are looking forward to being together. A number of them are on spring break so plans have quickly changed to get to eastern Pennsylvania.
“I am most looking forward to the competition and celebrate what we’ve accomplished with our team,” Outman said. “I want to skate hard and be in the moment with my team.”
Lydia Owens agreed.
“Just being around my teammates, compete for a national championship will be fun,” she said. “It’s definitely special when we get together. It’s like we never left each other but we have so much to catch up on.
“We treat each other like sisters.”
