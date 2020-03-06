BUCKLEY — The Buckley boys basketball team lost the final game of the regular season Thursday to Glen Lake, 76-48.
Buckley coach Jared Milarch said his team did the best it could but was "outgunned" by a very good Glen Lake team. Glen Lake led the Bears after the first quarter, 27-9. The Bears trailed at the half, 52-16, and by the start of the fourth quarter, Glen Lake led 68-29.
Tyler Francisco paced the Bears with 17 points while Jackson Kulawaik had 16 and Kyle Kaczanowski had nine.
Buckley travels to Suttons Bay to play Leelanau St. Mary's in district action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.