CADILLAC — The fight was there for a bit in the first half but not so much in the second.
That's something they plan to work on.
Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to Glen Lake 65-30 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
"Give credit to Glen Lake, they wanted to win this game more than my kids did," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "I don't feel like we were prepared mentally and physically and, ultimately, that responsibility falls on me.
"I've got to do a better job."
Glen Lake, one of the top Division 3 teams in the state, led 19-7 after the first quarter and 35-20 at halftime.
"We showed signs that we could fight a bit in the first half and then in the second, that seemed to be missing," Damgard said. "That's something we need to work on."
Lydia Schamanek, Ashlyn Lundquist and Joslyn Seeley paced the Vikings with six points apiece while Harmony Donzell added five.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 55-36. Kaleigh Swiger and Makenzie Johns paced the Vikings with 12 points apiece while Hannah Johnson and Madison Swiger each had eight.
• Cadillac's freshman team beat Boyne City 38-14. Olyvea Fryhover, Emma Holdship and Kyah Narovich paced the Vikings with eight points apiece.
