MAPLE CITY — The pressure you can simulate.
It’s the length and athleticism that are entirely something else.
Glen Lake used those two things and an ability to finish to beat McBain 69-43 in an MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball regional semifinal contest Monday night.
The loss ends the Ramblers’ season at 14-1 overall while the Lakers (18-0) advance to host Hart in a regional final on Wednesday. The Pirates beat Beaverton 55-30 in Monday’s first game.
Glen Lake’s pressure and trapping defense gave the Lakers an early lead they never gave up.
The Lakers were up 12-0 midway through the first quarter before McBain’s Emma Schierbeek got her team on the board with a 3-pointer that made it 12-3 with 3:01 to go in the first quarter.
Right along with that, McBain turned the ball over 14 times in the first half.
“(That pressure) is hard to simulate,‘ McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “It’s not only the pressure but it’s their length and athleticism.
“They close down passing lanes very quickly. They speed you into poor decisions and that plays into their hands. When they do turn you over, they’re a very good team. They get out in the open court, pass the ball and finish with the best of them.‘
McBain slowly righted the ship as the first quarter wore on and trailed 18-13 aft‘er the first eight minutes of play.
Glen Lake opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 28-13 and the Ramblers didn’t score until nearly five minutes had passed. Emma Boonstra hit a pair of free throws to make it 28-15 with 3:01 remaining until halftime.
The Lakers were up 37-22 at halftime and 53-31 going into the fourth quarter.
“We definitely got by a team that played a very good game tonight,‘ Bronkema said.
Schierbeek paced McBain with 21 points while Glen Lake had five players in double figures.
The loss brings to an end a special season for McBain and its five seniors — Olyvia Nederhood, Emma Boonstra, Alexis GIlde, Alyssa Bode and McKenna Gilde.
“From top to bottom, I don’t know if I’ll ever have a team like this again, however long I stay around here,‘ Bronkema said. “The team chemistry and togetherness was just unbelievable.
“Those seniors put McBain back on the map. Let’s be honest, it’s been seven or eight years since we’ve been on that map.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.