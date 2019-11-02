MAPLE CITY — They hung around and made things interesting all season.
Ditto for their final game.
Lake City saw its season come to an end with a 30-19 loss to Glen Lake in an MHSAA Division 6 pre-district contest Friday night.
The Trojans led early and were tied 13-13 at one point before the Lakers made a couple of key breaks before halftime to get some distance on the scoreboard.
A shanked punt right before the break gave Glen Lake the ball on the Lake City 8-yard line. The Lakers punched it and got a big momentum boost.
"That hurt us," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "Still, we had a good season…better than most would have expected but we had great senior leadership that led us to the playoffs and a hard-fought battle against a good team."
Tyler McGiness led the Trojans with 99 yards passing and two touchdowns while Taylor Butkovich scored twice. Ben Marion added 61 yards rushing while Hunter Bisballe added 51 yards rushing and a TD.
Andrew VanderTuig paced the defense with 13 tackles while Sebastian Pena and Bradley Burden each had 10.
Lake City finishes at 6-4 overall while Glen Lake (9-1) hosts Harrison next week after the Hornets shocked Clare 34-6 Friday.
