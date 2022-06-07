KENT CITY — The euphoria was pretty much instantaneous.
Yet, it’s a little more complicated than that given their relationship.
Noah Morrow and Hunter Jones have been side-by-side as two of the best distance and middle distance runners in northern Michigan — and in the state — for the last three years.
Morrow, a Manton senior, and Jones, a junior at Benzie Central, have become great friends through those battles and often train together.
They’ve got a ton of respect for each other, as well.
Yet, when push came to shove, it was Jones winning the cross country state titles and races on the track.
For Morrow, it was second- or third- or fourth-place finishes with all-state honors.
But it wasn’t the top spot. His three-year record against Jones stood at 1-24 going into Saturday’s MHSAA Division 3 Track and Field State Finals at Kent City High School.
It’s now 2-24 with that second win being a huge one.
Morrow got out strong and won the 3,200-meter run in 9:17.84 on Saturday, beating Jones (9:25.87) to the line by 8.03 seconds. Ithaca’s Parks Allen finished another eight seconds back in third at 9:33.11.
Morrow’s emotions were swift and euphoric.
“It meant everything to me,” he said. “I love Hunter like a brother and he’s truly one of my best friends in and out of running but being a state champion is something I’ve dreamed about since I started in eighth grade. I knew this was my last opportunity.
“Coming close and not winning was hard for me emotionally. Being able to secure that title in my last race in a Ranger jersey and showing Manton what’s possible when you put your nose to the grindstone, it meant the world to me and that’s an understatement.”
Heading into the 3200, Morrow’s thoughts were kind of scrambled. The nerves of knowing it’s your last shot at a state championship can do that to you.
“I had all the pre-race nerves and I was going through all of the scenarios in my head,” he said. “I was thinking about hitting splits and just doing what I knew my body could do.
“I wanted to do what I’ve been dreaming of for a long time.”
Morrow was the fresher runner between himself and Jones after Jones won the 1600 (4:10.68) and 800 (1:52.68) titles on Saturday, as well.
Yet all of that meant little if Morrow didn’t execute his own race.
“I knew going in that he may have been a little tired from earlier in the day but Hunter’s obviously a generational talent,” Morrow said. “My plan was to get out and hammer it from the gun.
“I shot immediately to the front and tried to out-endurance him from the start.”
Morrow led through the first seven of eight laps but the final 400 meters got a little tight.
“I was in front of him the whole way and there was a point in the race where I had him by 17 or 18 seconds,” Morrow said. “The last 100, my legs were full-on lactic (acid). I was dying and he was not.
“I was just trying to find that next level and push myself as hard as I could.”
Morrow came back after the 3200 and helped the Rangers to a 12th-place finish in the 1600 relay in 3:32.87 with teammates Lucas McKernan, Nolan Moffit and Kyle Hudson. Manton was in the middle of the pack in the fast heat but the Rangers’ third runner was interfered with by an opposing runner on the exchange.
While the opposing relay team was disqualified for interference, the lost time hurt Manton’s chance of an all-state finish.
Lake City senior Gavin Bisballe had himself quite the day, too.
Bisballe, who dual sports in baseball and track, won the high jump at 6-feet, 5-inches and took eighth in the long jump at 20-5.25 for an all-state finish there, as well.
Grass Lake’s Jack Easterday cleared 6-5, as well, in the high jump but Bisballe won the title on fewer misses after neither athlete made the next height.
Lake City coach Nathan Nederhood said Bisballe was pretty excited.
“That was the most pumped I’ve seen him get,” Nederhood laughed. “He really wanted it. He was just willing himself over the bar. The biggest thing we’ve worked on this season was going at the bar with speed. He had really been working on that and it all came together Saturday.”
Jumping practice comes at a premium for Bisballe who was the Trojans’ top pitcher on the baseball field.
That meant track time was here and there.
“He practiced when he could,” Nederhood said. “He’d do 20 minutes before baseball and then maybe a little more some other times.
“He’s just an amazing athlete and has better character as a person.”
