Going West: Cadillac native takes job with Denver Nuggets

Jeremy Ward's checklist is pretty impressive.
Even with the holidays involved.
The week of Dec. 29 looks a little something like this:
• Drive from Grand Rapids to Denver
• Move into a new apartment today
• Celebrate New Year's Eve and the start of 2020
• Start a new job on Thursday, Jan. 2 with the NBA's Denver Nuggets.
All of that after spending part of the weekend trying to get a flight from Houston back to Michigan so he can begin the 17-hour journey from Grand Rapids to Denver.
Ward, a 2016 Cadillac High School graduate and recent Central Michigan University graduate, will be an inside sales representative with the Nuggets after doing similar work in an internship last summer with the Milwaukee Bucks.
He'll be part of the group that season tickets, suites and theater boxes at the Pepsi Center through Kroneke Sports and Entertainment.
The arena is also home to the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Mammoth Pro Lacrosse team but Ward will be working only with the Nuggets.
"The majority of it is cold-calling people…people that had bought tickets to a single game," Ward said. "We see how they liked it and if they'd be interested in more. The sales reps are at all of the home games, walking around talking to people.
"I make calls to clients, too, whether they're small or big."
The opportunity with the Nuggets came through the internship with the Bucks.
"I got name-dropped by someone I worked with in Milwaukee," Ward said. "He knew someone with the Nuggets and they asked if he knew anyone that would be interested in the job. He told them my name and I reached out to them.
"They liked me, I talked to two different people and they offered me the job."
Since then, it's been a whirlwind for Ward.
"I graduated from CMU a couple of weeks ago so it's a very quick turnaround," he said. "I'm very excited because (Denver) is such a nice area. I've driven through it on vacations and spent a little bit of time there.
"It's also moving 17 hours away from pretty much everyone I know. It's a lot of excitement and nervousness."
Ward played sports at Cadillac High School and he's always been drawn to something in the field.
He's got a degree in sports management (major) and finance (minor) from CMU and was part of the school's Sport Management Association.
"I played sports throughout high school so being able to work in something I enjoyed is super nice," Ward added.
While Ward found a connection for the Nuggets' job, he worked on putting himself out there to get the internship with the Bucks.
While at a sports management conference in Cleveland, he met up with one of the franchise's hiring managers.
"I met him in the opening session there and talked to him," Ward said. "He said they didn't have any interview spots open at the time but he'd be happy to make time for me just sitting next to me.
"(Selling in Milwaukee) was an easy job with the team they had."
The Bucks — with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way — advanced to the Eastern Conference finals last spring before falling to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.
Ward will be in a similar situation in Denver.
The Nuggets are currently 23-9 and in first place in the Northwest Division. They'd be the Western Conference's No. 2 seed behind the Los Angeles Lakers if the playoffs started today.
"My short-term goals are to get acclimated to the Nuggets and start making sales," Ward said. "Eventually, I want to get into management. That's my long-term goal."
