LAKE CITY — That first track and field meet in 1972 came in a much different era for high school sports.
First, girls weren't really thought of as athletes but Title IX — which became law that year — would begin to change that.
In fact, it took two years to add a girls' meet to the schedule and for the first 13 years, the boys and the girls were on separate nights.
Second, prep sports weren't the spectacle and draw they've turned into. They've since became as much a part of Americana as hot dogs and apple pie.
It's probably safe to say the organizers of the first Cadillac Evening News Track and Field All-Star Invitational didn't quite know what they were starting on Tuesday, May 23, 1972 at Pine River High School.
That first track meet drew an announced crowd of more than 750 people. Evart's Dave Young was named the Most Outstanding Athlete, winning the pole vault while taking second in the long jump, high jump and low hurdles.
Reported in the Cadillac Evening News the next day, "the event was determined to be a success and it's planned to be an annual event."
Darn right it's been a success.
The 50th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet will be held Monday, Memorial Day, at the Lake City Athletic Complex as we mark the golden anniversary of something really special.
We bring together the area's best high school track and field athletes to compete against each other, something they don't often do given the size range of enrollments.
A lot of things make this event special, Cadillac News publisher Chris Huckle said.
"We are very proud to be a part of an event that features the outstanding student-athletes in our area for our 50th year," he said. "The history of the meet has featured so many memorable performances with area students getting the opportunity to compete against athletes they would not otherwise get to compete against.
"Beyond the record performances and medal winners, the competition level has empowered many athletes to attain personal-best times, heights and distances for their high school careers. To me, that is the most significant and special outcome of the meet."
A meet that has featured state champions, national collegiate champions at a number of levels and even a couple of United States Olympians, often comes down to events were local kids get to know each other a little better while competing one more time locally.
That said, some of the records on the books are pretty special — and have lasted a long, long, long time.
It's fitting that the oldest mark — a leap of 6-feet, 7-inches in the high jump by Kalkaska's Ed Vanderberer in 1975 — is threatened again this year.
Marion junior Braden Prielipp has surpassed that height, going 6-10 in a meet at Kalkaska on May 22. McBain sophomore Ben Rodenbaugh isn't too far behind, either, at 6-4. The tough part is they've got to do it Monday as it's a meet record and not an area record.
The rest of the boys' field event records appear safe, as do the distance running marks and hurdles.
It's not outside the realm of possibility that two boys' records in the relays could go down as Reed City is within shouting distance of marks in the 3200-meter relay (8:11.3) and 1600 relay (3:29.5) but it's going to take a special day to do it. Buckley is also seeded seven-tenths of a second behind the record in the 800 relay (1:32.51).
Speaking of the Coyotes, sophomore Gus Rohde's PR of 1:57.14 in the 800 is just ahead of the meet record of 1:57.4, set in 2003 by Cadillac's Jake Smith.
It's really the girls' side that could be special — especially by one girl.
Buckley junior standout Aiden Harrand is poised to take down records in the 800 (2:15.4) and 1600 (4:57.0) that were set by Cadillac's Katie Erdman in 2002. Erdman went on to run at the University of Michigan and Harrand is getting a lot of interest from large NCAA Division I schools, as well.
Harrand's PR in the 800 is 2:11.46 while it's a 4:50.61 in the 1600. The tough part is Harrand will likely be running alone up front as only Cadillac freshman Brooklynn Brown is within shouting distance of Harrand's times.
And it's going to be pretty toasty on Monday. The forecast calls for temperatures in the low-80s, making distance running a tough chore.
Two other girls' records are challenged by another pair of juniors.
Cadillac junior Madisyn Lundquist hit a PR — and school record — in the pole vault of 10-feet, 5-inches at the Big North Conference Meet on May 12. The meet records stands at 10-9 by Pine River's Jena Koetje in 2019, giving Lundquist a chance.
The other is Lake City junior Mackenzie Bisballe sitting at 5-feet, 4.5-inches in the high jump, just above the meet record of 5-4, set by McBain's Jessica McGinnis in 2002.
Cadillac's 800 relay is also seeded below the meet record. The Vikings ran a 1:45.90 at the BNC finals with the meet record sitting at 1:47.8 by Cadillac in 1991.
Aside from potential records, look for special battles in the sprints between Lundquist, fellow Viking junior Hanah Johnson and Buckley freshman Brooklynn Frazee.
McBain, Buckley and Cadillac are primed for a potentially exciting 1600 relay as the top three are separated by less than a second in the seeding.
The boys' 1600 relay could wrap things up nicely with a battle between Reed City and Buckley while just .25 seconds separates Evart, Reed City and Cadillac in 400 relay.
The final order of business will be the awarding of two scholarships — one male and one female — to two senior athletes the day after the meet. The scholarship is based on school performance, school involvement, community involvement and meet performance.
Gate receipts fund the scholarship, which will be announced in the Wednesday, May 31 editions of the paper.
Infobox
50th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet
When: Memorial Day, Monday, May 29
Where: Lake City Athletic Complex, located near Lake City Elementary School. Turn east on Union Street off M-66/M-55 and follow until you see the stadium.
Times: Gates open at 1:30 p.m., boys' pole vault at 2:30 p.m., Opening Ceremonies at 3:45 p.m., field events at 4 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 for all. Children under 5 are free. Gate proceeds fund one male and one female college scholarship for student-athletes.
