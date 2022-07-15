CADILLAC — A poor season the year before when expectations had been high.
A new coach named just weeks before training camp started.
Needless to say, hopes for the 1971 Cadillac High School football team weren’t all that high.
Yet, what took place from mid-August to mid-November is something very special to the seniors on that team, along with the juniors and sophomores who were part of the group that graduated in 1973 and 1974.
The Vikings went 7-1-1 that fall of ’71 under first-year (and only year) head coach Tom Jobson. That was five years before the Michigan High School Athletic Association began a state playoff system so the biggest win came in Week 9 against previously-unbeaten Manistee Catholic.
Players, coaches and others from that 1971 Cadillac team will gather at the Big Boy Saturday morning in Cadillac to celebrate each other and the 50 years that have passed.
They had planned something for last year but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened and it was pushed back a year.
Walt Falan was the originator of the idea and he and Bryan Elenbaas — who were both seniors in 1971 — have made it happen.
“We’ve all got a lot of stories from that year and we all want to hear each other’s stories,” Elenbaas said. “It’s a great group of guys…it’s a little ‘band of brothers’
“I am really looking forward to it.”
And now for the history lesson.
Cadillac struggled through a 2-6-1 season in 1970 under Doug Nelson, who ended up coaching just that one season. The Vikings had a talented team but struggled to catch breaks and lost a number of close games, Elenbaas said.
When the summer of 1971 came around, there wasn’t much confidence around the program and as training camp got closer and closer, there still wasn’t a coach.
Jobson stepped in after coming north from Flint Southwestern just a couple of weeks before practice began at Camp Torenta.
“We had a players-only practice with no coaches and Jobson introduced himself,” Elenbaas recalled. “He made quite an impression immediately.
“Even so, the attitude going in wasn’t good and to say there were no great expectations is an understatement,” Elenbaas said. “We had no idea and we had no confidence in ourselves either.”
Jobson simplified the offense and defense Cadillac used, going to a 4-4 of 5-3 defensive front and an I-formation offensively.
The Vikings went to camp with 41 players and left with 26.
“That’s OK because those guys weren’t dedicated,” Elenbaas recalled. “It was all about the team with Coach Jobson. You’ve got be part of the team.”
Cadillac opened the season on Sept. 17, 1971 with an 8-0 win over Petoskey and then followed that up with a 20-12 win over Clio, a 36-6 win over Reed City and a 28-0 shutout of Manistee.
A 4-0 start had turned heads, including Dick Foltz who covered the team for the Cadillac Evening News.
Foltz had picked Clio to beat Cadillac in Week 2 and the players used that as part of their motivation.
“We were in the locker room (after that game) having a fun time and who walks in but Dick,” Elenbaas laughed. “Oh, he took a lot of gas and it was funny.
“That’s when we knew there was something good happening here.”
It was Week 5 when Cadillac got reigned in a bit.
The Vikings had a Saturday afternoon date at Big Rapids on Ferris State’s Top Taggart Field and it didn’t go very well for the visitors. The Cardinals won 36-12, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season.
“We were fourth in the (Detroit) Free Press rankings and Big Rapids was sixth,” Elenbaas said. “We got our butts kicked.
“It was 75 degrees and we didn’t get any water. Guys were dying. We had to use a scouting report from the previous year and they changed everything on us. It wasn’t good.”
Cadillac did manage to bounce back with a 6-0 win over Chippewa Hills the following week in which starting quarterback Jon Reitmeyer was out sick.
The Vikings followed that up with a 24-21 win over Fremont before playing to an 8-8 tie with Ludington in Week 8 on Nov. 5.
“They had always been our nemesis over the years and we had some players laid low with illness,” Elenbaas remembered. “A couple of our starters were gone because of that.
“Ludington dominated the first half and made it inside our 10-yard line three times but we stopped them. We owned the second half and had there been one more minute on the clock, we would have beaten them.”
That set up the Week 9 game against Manistee Catholic, which came in a perfect 8-0.
The Sabers, a Class C program at the time, had outscored opponents 169-52 coming into the contest and were confident they were going to handle Cadillac.
“They still remember that game over there,” Elenbaas said. “I’ve met three guys from that team over the years and they all remember that game.
“They would have been state champions had they beat us. They were an 8-0 Class C team and if they beat a 6-1-1 Class B team, they would have been made No. 1 (in the state polls).”
Manistee Catholic had won the 1969 Class C title and believed it was going to happen again in 1971.
“They were a good team but they were smaller than us and they didn’t like tackling our bigger players,” Elenbaas said. “We got up 20-8 on them and that was it.
“It was a great game. It was a great way to wrap up a season that none of us expected to be that good.”
A handful of players, including Tom Gilbert, Reitmeyer and Norm Smith went on to play college ball with some success. Gilbert was on Northern Michigan’s team that won the NCAA Division II national championship a couple of years later while Smith, a sophomore in 1971, went on to do the same thing at Central Michigan.
Ironically, Jobson coached just one year, as well, and stepped down after the 1971 season. Milo (Dave) Brines took over in 1972 and coached until 1984, amassing more than 70 wins along the way, including three undefeated seasons along the way in 1973, 1979 and 1980.
Editor’s Note: The reunion will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Big Boy, 1310 S. Mitchell Street, in Cadillac.
