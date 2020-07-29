Good competition, good times: Express goes 3-3 in NSA Northern World Series

Winning is good and they did some of that.
Learning is good, too, and they did a lot of that.
The Cadillac Express went 3-3 overall in the NSA's 16-under Northern World Series last week in Crown Point, Indiana.
The team played a couple of one-run ballgames and were on both sides of a couple of lopsided games.
The goal was to go down there and compete. They did that, coach Ben Lundquist said.
"I think what we learned overall is you have to be up and be intense all of the time to compete down there," he said. "The girls definitely competed down there and we were definitely getting some looks from other teams like ‘who are these girls?’
"We did a lot of good stuff and the girls played well."
Cadillac dropped its opener to the Illiana Inferno 4-3 on Thursday, July 23 before bouncing back to beat PJM 16U Elite 11-0 later in the day.
The Express beat the Homer Heat 6-1 to open play on Friday before dropping another 4-3 decision to the Niles Nitro later in the day.
Cadillac beat the Central Illinois Diamonds 8-3 on Saturday before wrapping up with a rough 12-4 loss to TR Select.
Niles Nitro would end up as the tournament's runner-up, falling to the Adrian Lookouts 2-1 in the championship game on Sunday.
Playing close games was good, Lundquist said.
"I would rather have the girls play a lot of one-run ballgames against good teams and have a .500 record than play a lot of teams we can beat easily," he said. "In that last game, we just had a bad showing. They got up on us early and we had six errors.
"That's really uncharacteristic of us. We hadn't had six errors in the field all year long."
Some of the other highlights along the way.
• Cadillac was on the verge of beating Niles Nitro when Payton Raymond was robbed of a home run late in the game by an outstanding catch in the outfield.
"Six inches higher and we would have won the game," Lundquist said.
Ashlynn Lundquist, Georgia Meyer and Harly Bear did hit homers in the tournament.
• McKenna Gilde and Meyer put together strong performances on the pitching mound for Cadillac.
For Gilde, it was the first time back on the mound since tearing an ACL during basketball this past winter.
"I found out she was fully cleared Thursday morning while we were warming up," Lundquist said. "I didn't think I would start her but she was hitting 56 (mph) in warm-ups.
"She had 13 strikeouts this weekend had a great showing in her three games. Georgia has come on strong lately, too. I thought she outpitched the girl from Niles who ended up being the best pitcher in the tournament."
• Cadillac got a taste of some standout facilities and playing under the lights.
"We got to play one game under the lights and that was a neat experience for them," Lundquist said. "The fields and facilities were so much nicer than what these girls are used to so that was good, too."
Now, the focus turns to 2021.
A number of these players will return next year as the team will reclassify as 17-under but will compete largely in 18-under tournaments, Lundquist said.
Tryouts are scheduled for Aug. 3-4 at the CASA fields in Cadillac. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. each day and tryouts go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PItchers and catchers work from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost to tryout is $10.
For more information, check the group's page on Facebook.
