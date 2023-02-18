LAKE CITY — Good energy.
Good focus.
Good defense.
Manton used a solid night to beat Lake City 54-37 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
While not the prettiest night for either teams, it was the Rangers who worked a little harder and got it done.
“I loved our energy tonight and I thought we really played a full game,” Manton coach Brandon Herlein said.
“We had seven of 10 score so we shared the ball well and had guys looking for their shot.
“The boys did a good job of settling in and sticking to the plan.”
The Rangers led 15-9 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. It was 44-31 going into the fourth quarter.
The night was a struggle for Lake City, coach Brad Besko said.
“We were hoping for a better result on senior night,” he said. “We flat out did not play well.
“Credit Manton, they played hard and we didn’t match that intensity. We’re struggling we’ve got to find a way to dig ourselves out of it.”
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 15 points while Nolan Moffit had 11 and Michael Hicks scored 10.
Jace Goodrich paced the Trojans with 13 points, three rebounds and three steals while James Vanderbook added 13 points and two rebounds. Brody Gothard added four points and four rebounds.
Lake City is at McBain on Thursday while Manton hosts Houghton Lake next Friday.
• Lake City won the JV game 39-37. Gabe Comp paced the Trojans with 17 points and Cole McGiness scored 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.