Gravel bikes expand riding options

After three decades of pedaling my road bike, I’ve explored about every mile of rural paved road within 30 miles of my home.
And my fat bike has rolled through many of the two tracks and trails in the area. But according to the road commission there’s more than 800 miles of seasonal roads in Wexford County.
These packed dirt and gravel byways are ideal for the appropriately named “gravel bike.”
While mountain bikes and fatbikes work on gravel roads, their knobby and wide soft tires are overkill.
Ezra Bunce, a manager of the new Einstein Cycle Shop on Mitchell Street, told me that, “most gravel bikes have narrower tires ranging from 28-45mm with a rougher surface for more grip which gives you the traction you need.”
Already the owner of a road bike, a fatbike, and a mountain bike, I felt I was maxxed out on bikes and didn’t need another set of wheels so I had my mountain bike converted to a gravel cycle.
My mountain bike has most of the features found on gravel bikes. The gearing is similar as most gravel bikes have 1x or 2x drive trains with plenty of “granny” gears for climbing and navigating rougher road surfaces.
To make the transition I swapped out my mountain bike tires for a set of 26mm tires with grippier tread that would give me the traction needed for gravel and dirt riding.
Riders who take their cycling seriously may opt for drop down handlebars which are more efficient for hard pedaling and offer less wind resistance.
My bike has straight handlebars which will work well for my use. Some gravel bikes are equipped with up-curved bars.
Although you have to work just a bit harder to pedal a gravel bike, they’re still pretty fast and you can cover a lot of miles without noticeably more fatigue than you might get on a road bike.
A gravel bike might be a better option than a road bike for early-season rides on paved surfaces when there’s a likelihood of finding ice on shaded areas and swaths of winter-spread sand still on pavement.
The added traction of gravel bikes’ grippier tires on paved narrow roads roads, without bike lanes can be an advantage.
Sharing these thruways with traffic can be harrowing as cars, often whoosh by seemingly within inches of you.
On a road bike you have nowhere to go, as the narrow tires are likely to slide when you pull onto the unpaved road shoulder but the wider gravel bike tires will easily navigate this unimproved road edge.
Once the ice is gone and the road surfaces have dried out, the unpaved thoroughfares are ready for cycle traffic.
Ezra reminded me that it is a good idea to carry a detailed map and a compass on bike tours.
Adding that, “There’s no cellphone coverage in some places.” To locate suitable roads, Ezra suggested I work from a Cadillac Area Winter Recreational Map. I picked one up from the Visitor’s Bureau on Mitchell Street and saw miles of snowmobile trail ready to be explored.
On the map it looked like there are unlimited options.
To try and pick through to find the best routes, I met with Kami Wade, who’s explored much of the area on her bikes.
She explained that a few years back, she would ride the snowmobile trails but in the last several seasons, many stretches had been churned up by ORVs (off road vehicles) leaving them with lots of loose sand making them virtually impassible for cyclists.
A better choice is the gravel and packed dirt roads used by automobiles.
The snowmobile trail map is still a good guide as it includes the huge network of secondary unpaved roads.
Kami recommended the White Pine Trail as a starting point.
“Follow that from the trailhead off 44 Road and when you pass under the 131 Expressway Bridge the trail will intersect with gravel roads. Some are dead ends and some quickly merge onto paved roads. But there are plenty that provide good rides.”
Olga Lake, according to Kami, is another good starting point.
This area, largely in the Manistee Forest, provides miles of riding in the forest without ever seeing a home.
If you’re looking for some hills, try starting at the Caberfae Way Trailhead on S. 31 Road just north of M55. From here you can go north toward Harrietta or drop south to the Hoxeyville area.
When it feels springlike, I have been out on my gravel bike, doing much of my riding on paved roads while waiting for the gravel and dirt routes to dry out.
In a few months I hope to produce a column about the best gravel routes in the Cadillac area.
