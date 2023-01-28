MANTON — Addy Gray got her big number.
Evart got a win.
All in all, it was a good night for the Wildcats as the beat Manton 50-13 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
Gray, the Wildcat senior guard, scored 20 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her prep career.
“Addy is only the third person to achieve this for Evart,” said coach Carrie Kunkle. “The entire school and community and team are incredibly proud of her. It made it a fun night for all of us to see her do this and see how happy she was.”
Kyrah Gray hit for 15 points with six boards and six steals. Brooklyn Decker scored four. Sophomore point guard Emma Dyer had five assists, five rebounds and five steals.
“It took us a little while to get going tonight but once we kicked it in we played pretty well,” Kunkle said.
“We played really well together in the second half.”
The Wildcats led 6-1 after the first quarter and 14-6 at halftime. It was 35-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Manton coach Jon Paul Katona was pleased with the effort of his team but knows there’s work to be done offensively.
“I loved our effort and our attitude,” he said. “We’ve just got to get over this hump and be able to score efficiently and effectively.
“We will continue to learn and get back it next week.”
Genna Alexander grabbed eight rebounds for Manton while Leah Helsel had seven and Hadley Saylor had six.
Evart hosts McBain on Tuesday while Manton is at Northern Michigan Christian.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got back on track, beating Roscommon 33-23 in a Highland contest.
“The girls pulled out a great win,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said.
“It was nice to bounce back tonight after dropping one in Beal City on Wednesday.
“We were able to get out hands on the ball and pick up some steals in the third quarter that allowed us to get back into the game after we turned it over a lot in the second quarter.”
NMC led 8-5 after the first quarter but trailed 17-10 at halftime. The Comets then outscored the Bucks 17-5 in the third quarter to take a 27-22 lead into the fourth.
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 15 points and five steals while Jada VanNoord added eight points and four steals.
“Paige did a great job reading the floor and being patient,” Bennett added.
“Jada had a great game on both ends of the court. Her defense has been absolutely fantastic.”
NMC hosts Manton on Tuesday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City got off to a quick start and beat Houghton Lake 45-23 in a Highland girls’ contest.
The Trojans were up 13-3 after the first quarter and 30-5 at halftime.
“We had a good effort to start the game and played good defense,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “I thought we played well as a team.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City 11 points and five rebounds while Payton Hogan, Alie Bisballe and Rylee Cohoon each scored six.
The Trojans host Pine River on Tuesday.
