LAKE CITY — They came by the hundreds on Saturday.
The Lake City Athletic Boosters decided to stage the annual Greatest Fourth in the North road races on Saturday morning even though the annual multi-day festival itself had been canceled along with the parade and the fireworks.
Race Director Sara Colecchio and Athletic Boosters President Dale Ranier weren’t sure what kind of turnout the races would generate but there was no need to worry. The turnout was outstanding, as usual. The money raised from the annual Fourth road races represents about half of the Athletic Boosters’ annual budget.
As it turned out, several hundred converged on Lake City on the morning of the Fourth to participate in either the Fun Run or the 5K race or the 10K race.
“People are just so happy to do something normal this summer,‘ said Ranier, who along with Colecchio coordinated and planned things out like usual. There were more than 50 volunteers doing everything from registering the runners to handing out water to marking the course to giving out medals.
And it was all worth the effort.
The runners came, many returning to downtown Lake City in keeping with their longstanding Fourth of July family traditions, even without the annual parade and fireworks, and many others making the trip from other communities and participating in the event for the first time this year because they were just so excited to have the chance to be in a real road race this summer.
The big thing is that they came.
“It’s really gratifying to see,‘ Colecchio said. “We ended up with a nice field of runners, about what we would have in a normal year. The big difference is there were a lot more first-time runners than usual.‘
The Athletic Boosters went out of their way to honor the safety protocols that are in place because of the pandemic, including staggering the start for the runners.
Everything went off without a hitch, Colecchio was pleased to report.
“Smooth as butter,‘ she said with a laugh. “Couldn’t have turned out much better.‘
Nathan Walker of Fremont, who is heading into his senior year at Fremont High School, was the 5K winner with an outstanding time of 14:49, a personal best by 2 seconds. Dakota Hundley of Corunna, a regular in the Greatest Fourth field and a previous 5K winner, was tops in the 10K in a time of 45:12. Katie Boyce of Lansing was the overall female champion in the 5K (20:19) and Sophia Rhein, 15, of Traverse City, was the overall female champion in the 10K (40:24).
Walker, who has family roots in Manton and comes north from Fremont with his family frequently to visit, had participated in the Greatest Fourth race a few times before but this was his first time winning.
“Looking at the starting line I could tell there were some runners there so I wasn’t sure what to expect,‘ the young man said.
“I decided to go out and run my race and see what happens. It went pretty good. I started out a little faster than I wanted to but it was a nice course, mostly flat, and it turned out to be a pretty good day for running.‘
Walker happened to glance back with about a mile to go and saw eventual second-place finisher Noah Jacobs of Owosso gaining on him so he knew he needed to speed it up a little.
“I ended up with a personal best and that felt good,‘ he said.
Walker has been training diligently this summer in preparation for cross country in his senior year at Fremont and it showed in his excellent time. He is putting in about 50 miles per week. He has a number of colleges looking at him but hasn’t made a decision yet.
Noah Jacobs, who has won the 5K and 10K races previously, was runner-up in 15:34 and his brother Ben Jacobs of Owosso was third (16:23). Andrew Shafley Jr. of Lake City was the top local finisher in the 5K, taking tenth overall in 18:07.
Hundley is entering his junior year at the University of Detroit Mercy where he runs cross country and track. He is part of a group of former high school teammates from the Corunna and Owosso area who come north every year and stay with the Jacobs’ family at their cottage near Houghton Lake. Members of the group are usually among the top finishers in the race.
“I’m really not in the kind of shape I like to be in yet but things went OK,‘ Hundley said.
“My main goal was just to have fun and get a good workout in. I was hurting a little at the end and was happy I didn’t have to kick it to win. I’m happy with my time and how it all worked out.‘
Lake City race veteran Brandon Wernette of Charlestown, MA was runner-up in the 10K (38:13) and Benji Walker of Fremont (38:22) was third.
Rhein, who will be a sophomore at Traverse City St. Francis and runs for the Gladiator cross country and track teams, took part in Lake City’s race for the first time this year.
“We normally do the Cherry Festival run but since they didn’t have that we decided to come here,‘ she explained.
Rhein said she liked the course, though it was a little hilly at times, and she and her family really liked the atmosphere of the road race.
“It was a really good experience,‘ she said with a smile. “My goal was to try to get under 40 minutes and I didn’t get there but since it was hot out and the course was hilly I’m happy with my time.‘
When asked if she would be back next year to defend her female 10K title, she said maybe.
“I can’t promise that because we’ll probably go back to the Cherry run. I’m really glad we came here this year though.‘
Reese Ensing, the daughter of former McBain All-State runner Joe Ensing, was the second female finisher in the 10K (45:48) and came in tenth overall.
