LAKE CITY — The annual Greatest Fourth in the North road races held Saturday morning went off without a hitch and drew an excellent turnout.
Approximately 520 runners, the most since 2017, came to downtown Lake City early on Saturday, July 3 (the races are held a day early during years when the Fourth falls on a Sunday) to participate in either the 10K race, the 5K race or the 2K fun run. The conditions were nearly perfect for running and that no doubt helped with the race-day registrations.
Dale Rainier, president of the Lake City Athletic Boosters, the group which sponsors the event each year, was naturally quite pleased.
“People are ready to be out and about and to be with other people at events like this,‘ Rainier said.
“We advertised on social media and did our part to put the word out but this is even better than we anticipated. We were hoping to have more runners than last year but to have over 500 turn out is fantastic.‘
The Greatest Fourth road race in Lake City has been a popular one through the years, drawing more than 700 in its best years. The Athletic Boosters do a lot of work ahead of time to assure there are dozens of volunteers, there are refreshments available for the runners in the park following the race, and the course is well-marked.
“This is our single biggest fundraiser of the year and we appreciate how people have supported this over the years,‘ Rainier said.
Race Director Zack Jones, a Lake City Elementary School teacher and an avid runner himself, took over the position from Sara Colecchio this year and thanked Sara for helping to prepare him.
“I was a little nervous with it being my first year but Sara did a great job of making sure I was ready,‘ Jones said. “We had a few little glitches here and there but it seemed like everything went smoothly. Thanks a ton to all the volunteers who helped us again this year. We couldn’t do it without them.‘
Jones was also very pleased with the turnout.
“It just shows people want to be part of public events again and when they have the opportunity, they’ll come,‘ he said.
Another incentive this year was the return of the Grand Parade on Main Street that followed shortly after the completion of the road races and the return of many of the other events that are part of the annual multi-day Greatest Fourth celebration in Lake City.
Noah Jacobs, 22, of Corunna, a recent University of Wisconsin graduate and a Greatest Fourth veteran who ran cross country and track for the Badgers, captured the 5K race in a flying time of 15:46 with younger brother Ben, 20, third overall (16:52).
“This is a family tradition for us,‘ said Noah, who won a first-place trophy in either the 5K or the 10K at Lake City for the fifth time this year.
“It’s a great course and a great family-type atmosphere and it’s for a good cause on top of it. It’s always a great experience for us coming here.‘
Daniel Berg, 31, of Midland was the 5K runner-up (16:21).
Jonas Lanser, 17, of Cadillac, a senior at Northern Michigan Christian School, was the first finisher from the area, taking tenth overall (18:55) followed by recent McBain graduate Blake Whetstone (19:07) in 11th place and recent Lake City graduate Shane Nutt (19:20) in 14th.
The 5K female winner for 2021 was Kersten Bosscher, 32, of Cadillac (21:08), taking 23rd place overall. Kelsey Jones, 32, of Lake City (21:09, 24th) was runner-up followed closely by Kaitlyn Berg, 10, of Midland and Adri Fowler, 32, of Lake City, both of whom finished in 21:27 to take 25th and 26th place, and Reese Ensing, 16, of McBain (21:36, 27th).
The 10K champion was Jesus Vasquez, 31, of Evart (40:18) with Dan Erickson, 19, of Jackson as runner-up (41:17).
The 10K female champ was Marcia French, 36, of Charlotte (42:52) in fourth overall. Emily Gandolfi, 23, of Falmouth (45:12) was runner-up for the ladies and seventh overall.
