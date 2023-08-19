MCBAIN — One step forward.
For a young team that’s finding its way very early in the season, that’s a success.
Northern Michigan Christian split a pair of games in its annual Comet Cup soccer tournament Friday.
The Coyotes dropped a 2-0 decision to Reed City in the first game before beating Buckley with a goal late in the second half.
Against the Coyotes, NMC struggled with its consistency and it hurt in the long run.
“Our first game was a shaky game,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Although we improved in many ways from Wednesday, we regressed in other ways.
“We also tried some players in different positions and played around with our foundation to see how we look in different situations. Although we didn’t win, it has put one step down the path of improvement.”
Blair DeZeeuw recorded eight saves in goal against Reed City.
Against Buckley, Mulder said the rivalry between the two teams helped push his players.
“Although we didn’t get to play in the finals, we did get to play against our favorite rivals with Buckley,” Mulder said. “Overall, it was a good, close game the guys worked hard.
“It was a pleasure to see our first goal of the season go in and the large amount of excitement from our players. There was a noticeable increase in effort and speed of play after that goal and I hope we can drill into the guys as one of the next parts of our game that we need to incorporate.”
Devon Johnson scored for NMC off an assist from Gideon Currell.
DeZeeuw had four saves in goal.
NMC (1-2 overall) is at Gladwin on Monday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian went 0-1-1 in its own Early Bird Invitational.
The Comets split with Forest Area 25-18, 17-25 and lost to Cedar Springs 25-10, 25-20.
“Today didn’t go as we had hoped,” NMC coach Janelle Winkle said.
“We came out in the first game looking like a strong force to play against because we played and communicated as a team.
“Cedar Springs was a tough team. We fell apart in game one but hung with them and fought hard in game two.”
Emerson Tossey paced NMC with nine kills while Kate Shaarda dished out 23 assists.
Jada VanNoord had eight digs while Renee Kuperus had three aces on 100 percent serving.
Mesick went 0-1-2 in the tournament.
The Bulldogs split with Grand Traverse Academy 25-21, 21-25 and split with Chippewa Hills 19-25, 25-19 before falling to Forest Area 25-9, 25-18 in bracket play.
Celeste Hackett had three aces, six assists and 13 digs while Kylie Sexton had a block, two aces, four kills and 16 digs. Emma Shermak had an ace, three kills and 19 digs while Jazmyn Mills added four aces, a kill and 12 digs.
