Hall-worthy: McBain's Koopman inducted into BCAM Hall of Fame

MCBAIN — The moment wasn’t lost on Bruce Koopman.
After all, it’s not every day your name is included with the coaching legends of Michigan basketball — both high school and college.
Names like Mary Cicerone, Tom Izzo, Lofton Greene, Ron Vondette, Lefty Franz, Larry Glass, Bruce Brumels, Jeff McDonald, Jud Heathcote, Don Miller, Roy Johnston, Kathy McGee and Rene LaFreniere to name just a small sampling.
Koopman’s name and bio is now enshrined with those in the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Fame after induction ceremonies were held Sunday in Pontiac.
The longtime McBain coach was inducted into the Hall of Fame with Mark Gainforth (Unionville-Sebewaing), Chad Mortimer (Hanover-Horton) and Mark White (Detroit Renaissance, Detroit Southeastern, Adrian College, River Rouge, Romulus Summit Academy).
“It’s humbling,” Koopman said. “It really is.
“You go down there and you see the names that are involved. You start to realize it’s a pretty elite group of people.”
And yet, in his usual self-efficacy, Koopman had a moment of humor, too.
“One of the gentlemen who was introducing someone had 1,000 wins,” Koopman said. “The rest of us (inductees) looked at each other like, ‘wow, we’re not coaching that long...I will tell you that.”
While Koopman says he won’t get there, he’s more than halfway.
In his 28 years at the helm in McBain, Koopman has compiled a record of 504-152, comprising of wins as both a boys and girls head coach. Further, Koopman’s boys’ teams have won 20 Highland Conference championships, 18 district titles, seven regional titles, four Final Four appearances and the 2002 MHSAA Class C state championship.
“When I started coaching, I never dreamed I would have lasted this long,” Koopman said. “The first few years weren’t very good.”
As any good coach will tell you, it’s about learning and surrounding yourself with good people. Koopman will be the first to tell you how fortunate he’s been to work with good people — both men and women. It’s also about having good players that make the effort every day to get better.
“It really belongs to everybody,” Koopman said of the honor. “It’s the players who put in the hard work, the assistant coaches like Jerry Boven, George Johnson and Drew Bronkema...I’ve had a lot of assistant coaches. I give credit to them for a lot of key wins because they were sitting beside me and maybe helped make some adjustments that I didn’t see and it worked.
“Good players make good coaches, too, and I have had my fair share.”
Most of his thankfulness, though, goes to his wife, Lisa. She’s the one who has been there taking care of everything Bruce couldn’t because of basketball commitments.
“Probably the most important person in all this is my wife Lisa,” Koopman said. “You have to have the right spouse, that’s for sure.
“Our kids were 14 and 16 moths apart. I like to say how we brought Michaela home, I set her inside the door and went to practice.”
Koopman got the chance to coach both Michaela and Jarrett in basketball while their youngest daughter, Olivia, played volleyball.
As he he nears the end, things are a little clearer than they were more than 20 years ago. The wins and losses are one thing but the growth, development and relationships mean more.
That was maybe never more evident than last season. McBain graduated seven very good seniors from a state quarterfinal team in 2020-21 and there wasn’t a lot to replace them.
While November, December and part of January weren’t much to write home about for the 2021-22 Ramblers, they got better as the year went on.
“I think last year was maybe the reason (I love coaching),” Koopman said. “We were 1-10 at one point. I kind of went into a funk...I had exhausted everything I knew.
“Those guys, to their credit, worked their butts off and got better. I owed it to them to work just as hard because they didn’t quit.”
McBain ended up 8-15 and won a district title.
That growth from start to finish reflects hard work and sticking to it, even when you’re not the most talented team out there. in a nutshell, that’s why Koopman is still on that bench — with a towel over his shoulder — nearly 30 years later.”
“I’ve grown up and I enjoy working with the kids,” he said. “It’s like teaching, though, if I had been just a teacher, I don’t think I would still be doing it.”
