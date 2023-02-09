CADILLAC — This time around, they felt a little more comfortable.
Having been in a number of one-goal games late, they’ve got some experience when it comes to trying to close that out.
And this time, they finished the job.
Cadillac beat Gaylord 5-3 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Vikings (12-10-1 overall, 5-3-1 BNC) are off until their league finale next Wednesday against Big North front-runner Alpena at home. Cadillac finishes the regular season Feb. 17 at Cheboygan.
“We’ll take a couple of days off and then get ready for Alpena,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We’re getting close to the playoffs now so it’s time tweak and fine-tune some things.”
Cadillac got on the board against Gaylord with 7:08 left in the first period when Thomas Rahilly scored off assists from Kaleb McKinley and Gabe Outman.
While the Vikings generally carried the play to the Blue Devils early, it wasn’t consistently strong.
“We had the majority of the momentum in the first period and then I thought we got complacent with that one-goal lead,” Graham said. “We weren’t real clean with puck and we weren’t playing through them like we had been previously.
“Then they really took the momentum away from us in the second period.”
Gaylord tied the game at 1-1 just 28 seconds into the second period and then went up 2-1 about two minutes later. McKinley scored off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Outman to make it 2-2 at the 5:32 mark but the Blue Devils went back up 3-2 with 7:46 to go in the second.
Cadillac went through a little bit of gut check between periods and re-established itself in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals.
Kadin Hawkins tied the game at 3-all just 46 seconds into the third period off assists from Schmittdiel and McKinley before Schmittdiel scored off assists from Jackson Hilt and Cadyn Rossell at the 6:19 mark to make it 4-3.
“We came out in the third and restored the momentum we had early,” Graham said. “We were winning more pucks, we were first to more pucks and we played with a lot more resolve.
“We found ourselves in another one-goal game, a situation we’ve had a lot the last three weeks. With the amout of experience we’ve had in that situation, it appeared we played more comfortable and weren’t panicking.”
Mitch House sealed it with an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining.
Dakota Vail stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced in goal for Cadillac.
