CADILLAC — They didn’t want the story to end here. Not this time around.
Last year, the Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team won its first district title but lost by an 8-1 margin to eventual Division 4 state champion North Muskegon in their next match.
This year, the Comets of coach Jen VanNoord were looking for more.
They went undefeated during the regular season, winning the school’s first Northern Michigan Soccer League title outright.
They played suffocating defense, permitting just three goals to be scored against them during the regular season, and they repeated as district champs on the home pitch to kick off the postseason.
Then came Tuesday.
The Comets faced an outstanding Harbor Springs team in the regional semifinals at nearby Cadillac and wanted badly to at least win one regional game this year and vie for a regional title. They took an 18-0-1 record into the match against the deeper, more experienced Rams.
NMC’s historic season ended with a 3-0 defeat.
“I know this hurts right now but I want you to know how proud I am of each of you,” VanNoord told her players following the stinging loss.
“You’ve had a great year. I appreciate all of you.”
Harbor Springs had 22 players compared to NMC’s 16 and Rams’ coach Aaron Riley wisely kept rotating fresh legs onto the field during the match.
It wasn’t too evident in the first half, though NMC did trail 1-0.
The Comets came on strong in the final 10 minutes of the half, keeping the attack mostly in the Rams’ end and there was a good feeling among the Comets during intermission.
But they couldn’t sustain the momentum in the second half and as the match went on, the difference in depth began to take a toll as the Rams scored twice more in the final 20 minutes of the match to clinch a well-deserved victory.
“The girls gave it everything they had and that’s all you can ask as a coach,” said VanNoord, who is in her second year guiding the Comets.
“The hardest part is not being able to win this one for the seniors. We all wanted that. They’ve worked so hard.”
VanNoord commended senior goalkeeper Megan Bennett, senior wing Emma Shaarda, and senior defender Maggie Yount for their leadership on and off the field.
She also thanked exchange students Sol Pacheco, Carla Rodriguez Soccio and Sofia Rubio for their contributions this season to the success of the team.
“They became a big part of our team and helped us win this year,” VanNoord said.
“I’m grateful to them.”
Harbor Springs took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when senior Ella Morrow raced in and shot on an angle from inside the goalie box in spite of being covered pretty well.
Bennett nearly made a diving stop but couldn’t prevent the ball from making it into the corner of the net.
NMC put on some pressure of its own late in the half but was not able to produce any really good scoring opportunities. Harbor Springs did an excellent job of keeping passing lanes covered and surrounding dangerous Comet forward Jada VanNoord.
The sophomore, who scored 40 goals this season, had at least two Ram players near her any time she approached the Rams’ net.
Rubio launched what proved to be NMC’s best shot on net with about 14 minutes left in the half but the Rams’ goalkeeper grabbed it.
Rubio, Emma Shaarda and Sol Pacheco directed shots on the net later in the match but the Rams smothered each of them.
About midway through the second half, Harbor Springs added to its lead when McKenzie Bowman redirected a deflected shot from in close, making it 2-0, and then the Rams’ Grace Thorpe clinched things with her own shot from in close with about 10 minutes to go.
It was only some sparkling saves by Bennett in the second half that kept the match competitive until the final minutes along with heady defensive plays out front from Alaina Rozeveld, Emma Shaarda, Maggie Yount, and Paige Ebels, clearing the ball away from the goalie box in traffic.
“The girls played for each other this year,” VanNoord said.
“They’re a competitive group but there was no selfishness among any of them. They were a real pleasure to coach.”
North Muskegon (16-3-1) beat Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 2-0 in Tuesday’s second semifinal and will meet Harbor Springs (14-7-1) for the title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
