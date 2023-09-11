Harrand sets record at Bear Country Invitational

BUCKLEY — Aiden Harrand has her name all over Buckley’s track and field records.
Now, the senior standout has her name at the top of the Bear Country XC Invitational, as well.
Harrand took first in the meet Saturday in an event-record time of 18:03.93 to help lead the Bears to a second-place finish. Forest Hills Central’s Clara James-Heer set the course record at 18:03.55 during an MHSAA Division 1 regional meet in 2020.
Traverse City St. Francis took first Saturday with 24 points while the Bears were second at 83 and Grand Traverse Academy third at 100.
Kinsey Peer took 18th in 21:52, Brooklynn Frazee 20th in 22:08, Mikayla Kulawiak 24th in 22:25 and Kaylee Swanson 38th in 23:52.
For Pine River, Annabeth Allee took 41st in 23:57, Layla Draper 55th in 25:42, Elsie Lucas 60th in 26:55 and Madisyn Morris 61st in 27:02.
Mesick’s Lucy Rogers took 54th in 25:41 while Northern Michigan Christian’s Melody Fraser took 71st in 29:32.
St. Francis won the title on the boys’ side with 32 points while Pine River was second at 104, Mason County Eastern third at 116 and Mesick seventh at 167.
For the Bucks, Scott Slocum took 18th in 17:44, Gavin Kelso 20th in 17:58, Brody Swanson 21st in 18:00, Aubin Allee 25th in 18:10 and Nathan Lenington 26th in 18:14.
For the Bulldogs, Ty Redman took fourth in 16:17.53, Kyle Redman fifth in 16:17.84, Cody Linna 55th in 20:28, Evan Spencer 68th in 21:41 and Gunnar Hallett 70th in 21:47.
Buckley’s Matthew Bentley took 38th in 18:42 while Hunter Fisher took 79th in 25:51 and Brett Ritsema 80th in 25:57 for NMC.
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City’s boys took the top spot in the Ray Helsing Bulldog Invitational Saturday at Ferris State.
The Coyotes totaled 32 points while Big Rapids was second at 40 and Tri County third at 65.
Anthony Kiaunis took first at 16:34, August Rohde second in 16:53, Ryan Allen fourth in 17:16, Isaac Clementshaw 12th in 18:03 and Paul Saladin 13th in 18:23.
Tri County won the title on the girls’ side with 41 points while Big Rapids was second at 47 and Reed City third at 50.
Clara Smoes took fifth in 23:33, Carly Carlson eighth in 24:15, Caelynn London ninth in 24:16, Marlowe Walcott 13th in 24:56 and Hallee Hervey 15th in 25:19.
MIDLAND — McBain’s girls took 12th and the boys 17th at Northwood Invitational Saturday.
Midland Dow took first on the girls’ side with 46 points while the Ramblers totaled 326.
Chelsi Eisenga took 41st in 22:!8, Haley Miller 51st in 22:36, Kayden Hinton 58th in 22:51, Shauna McLean 72nd in 23:35 and Madelyn Reinink 86th in 24:07.
Canton won the boys’ title with 27 points.
For McBain, Braydn Winkel took 109th in 19:32, Garrin Schneeg 142nd in 20:46, Dallas Chamberlain 176th in 23:55 and Deven Bergey 187th in 34:54.
