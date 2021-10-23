EVART — The Evart football team will be looking to turn things around quickly heading into the playoffs. The Wildcats dropped a 44-13 decision to visiting non-league foe Harrison on Friday in the regular-season finale.
Evart (7-2) is still in position to possibly host a first-round MHSAA Division 7 playoff game but the Wildcat players and coaches will have to wait until Sunday evening to see where they will be playing and who they will be playing next week.
It was a very big win for Harrison (6-3), which is also in Division 7 this year.
“They’re a good, well-coached team and they came ready to play tonight,” said Evart coach Pat Craven. “They outplayed us on the line and were more physical than us tonight. We have to regroup now, learn from this one, and prepare for whatever the playoffs bring. Next week is a fresh start.”
The game was competitive in the first half but Harrison, controlling the clock and the game tempo with its effective rushing attack featuring junior Conner Kirby, pulled away in the second half.
Evart lost explosive receiver and rusher Bryant Calderon in the opening quarter and he was unable to play the rest of the game. That limited Evart’s offensive options as the game went on but Craven did not use the loss of Calderon as an excuse.
“We have to be mentally tougher than one or two players, no matter how good they are,” he said. “Those things happen in football and the next guy has to step into that role.”
Evart scored on its first possession of the game when sophomore QB Preston Wallace found Calderon for 26 yards and then connected with junior Marcell White racing beyond the Harrison secondary for 27 yards on a fourth-down play. White made a nice catch around the 10-yard line, eluded one tackler, and then raced into the end zone. Cole Hopkins’ kick gave Evart a 7-0 lead.
Harrison responded with methodical touchdown drives on its next two possessions, frequently featuring Kirby or quarterback Sam Rust, and the visitors took a 14-7 lead before the end of the opening quarter.
Evart responded with its second scoring drive, going 66 yards on 12 plays and culminating in Hopkins racing 13 yards behind the key block of Josiah Beard on a counter trap play to trim the lead to 14-13 at the 9:57 mark of the second quarter. Wallace hooked up with Hopkins out of the backfield for gains of 7 and 11 yards in the drive and slot receiver Jake Ladd ran 16 yards on a reverse play to set up Hopkins’ TD run.
Harrison scored once more before the half to push the lead to 20-13, however, and then added to its lead on its initial possession of the third quarter. The Wildcats were not able to climb out of the hole after that.
“We tried to do too much at times offensively once we got behind and made some mistakes we don’t normally make,” Craven said.
Hopkins generated 86 yards on 10 carries with a TD. White pulled in four passes from Wallace for 102 yards and a TD. Wallace hit on 12 of 21 for 181 yards, with Hopkins grabbing for 5 for 29 and Calderon 2 for 38 before leaving the game.
Hopkins recorded 14 tackles while Sam Bailey made 11 and Donovan Balowski had nine stops.
