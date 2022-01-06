MARION — Marion couldn't overcome a slow start as it dropped a 60-47 decision to Harrison in a non-conference boys basketball contest.
The Eagles, who lost their starting point guard to an injury in practice, were down 18-4 after the first quarter and 36-19 at halftime. It was 46-36 going into the fourth quarter.
"We had 20 turnovers in the first half and they started the game on a 12-0 run," Marion coach Dan Michell said. "We didn't fold, though. The kids came back and played hard."
Gavin Prielipp paced. Marion with 17 points while Aadin Yowell had 10. Cole Meyer and Weston Cox each had seven.
Marion is at Pentwater today.
