Having a blast with the shooting sports

I suppose a bit of boyhood burns in the best of us. That’s why I went back to the store to take a second look at the box of Tannerite targets. (Yup, I like to blow things up.)
I’d been in the sporting goods store the day before, but I’d resisted the temptation to buy any.
After finding myself in the neighborhood again, though, I entered the business fully intending to make the purchase. We should all have new experiences, right? I’d never toyed around with the stuff before. I figured it was time I did. Then I realized the box was marked $64, not the $16 I thought I’d seen the day before.
Well, the urge to purchase dissipated that quickly. At heart, I’m a cheapskate.
Maybe I’m not the only person in the world who remains essentially unfamiliar with Tannerite targets.
The targets are sold under the aforementioned brand name. They’re fun because they blow up when a person shoots them. The company’s sales spiel is that a shooter doesn’t need to walk downrange to see if he hit his target. The target will blow up on impact. Sounds fun, eh?
Anyway, as I mentioned, I’ve never shot the things. But I’ve heard great stories about how fun they are. At church. And, no, we don’t handle snakes there.
Some good old boys attend there, though, proving that worship isn’t just for the elderly, the idle and the infirm. I hear most of my best stories before and after Sunday service.
Anyway, after being in the store and nearly stumbling over the boxes of targets, I decided I should delve into the Tannerite topic. It took me a couple of trips to my computer, but this is what I learned.
The Tannerite targets come in kits. The shooter mixes components — an oxidizer and a catalyst — at the range. The resulting substance, when subjected to a powerful blow, produces an exothermic reaction.
Cool.
So, that’s the story. But there are ways for us to get our jollies without spending $64 to do it. Here’s one: Save the used-up aerosol cans and take them to the shooting range.
I was just a pint-sized kid, four or five, maybe, the first time I saw my dad shoot an aerosol can.
Anyway, I grew up on a rural plot of ground. In those days, nearly everyone had a burning barrel, and my parents were no exceptions. That burning barrel offered more than a functional way of getting rid of the newspapers that came in the mail each day.
It offered Dad a place to take some target practice. In fact, the burning barrel itself was sometimes a target. Whenever Dad would get a new one, he would shoot some holes in it. The vents allowed air to flood in and increased the barrel’s burning efficiency.
One day, Dad emptied an aerosol can. It had contained shaving cream, I think, but I don’t remember for sure.
Anyway, Dad tossed the can out by his burning barrel and let my siblings and me come outside and watch him shoot it.
When his .22 cracked, the can spun around in a very satisfying whirl. To this day, I haven’t forgotten the experience. And, anyone can figure out what I do with my aerosol cans.
Later, Dad started reloading his empty cartridge cases. He started with shotgun shells. Then he and his three sons began throwing and shooting clay targets. Little is as satisfying as pulverizing those little flying discs.
Soon, Dad began reloading rifle cartridges. Then he began blowing up tomato juice cans and empty milk jugs by filling them with water and shooting them.
It is loads of fun to shoot them with a typical deer-hunting round. A person doesn’t sight in his rifle by shooting such things, of course. Once his rifle is hitting where he wants it to, though, he can cause as many geysers to erupt as he has cans available. Who says country folks don’t have anything to do?
Of course, kids being kids, my brothers and I found other ways to make minor explosions. I’m not sure where my older brother got the idea. I found him one day, though, tearing paper caps off the roll. He then placed the caps on a piece of aluminum foil, put a BB on the cap and wadded up the foil into something resembling a comet.
When he threw his little foil contraptions against a hard surface, the impact of the BB against the cap made the cap blow up. That was more fun than shooting the caps in a toy gun.
So, I came by my penchant for blowing things up naturally. I’ve still never messed around with Tannerite, though. But those boxes are still waiting invitingly in the store. And during the winter is the perfect time for using them.
In the arid southwest, the targets have been blamed for starting wildfires. There’s no danger of that around here right now. I might succumb to temptation yet. It’s fun to shoot milk jugs, but shooting Tannerite targets? That would be a blast.
