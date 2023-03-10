HOUGHTON LAKE — A 28-minute game would have suited them perfectly.
You could maybe even stretch it to 30 and still be OK.
It was the final two minutes and the extra four that were just too much.
Lake City saw another strong season come to an end with a heartbreaking loss to Hemlock, 60-56 in overtime, in a Division 3 girls basketball final Thursday at Houghton Lake High School.
The loss ends the Trojans season at 24-2 overall while the Huskies (23-3) advance to quarterfinal play Tuesday against Elk Rapids (21-3) at Gaylord.
It’s a tough pill for Lake City to swallow after it looked like it would the Trojans playing next week and not Hemlock.
Lake City led 50-42 after a jumper by MacKenzie Bisballe with 3:53 left in regulation. The Trojans were still up 52-47 after a pair of Alie Bisballe free throws with 1:15 remaining but the proverbial cracks in the armor were showing.
“We played well for three and a half quarters,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We were there and we did what we wanted to do. Then maybe we just got tired and it’s kind of like it fell out from under us.
“They hit some big shots down the stretch and then we just weren’t able to finish on offense. It’s a tough loss but the girls battled hard.”
With Lake City up 52-49 and less than a minute remaining, a missed front end of a one-and-one gave Hemlock the ball back and Regan Finkbeiner converted a three-point play tie it at 52-all with 25.1 seconds remaining.
A pair of Trojan timeouts with less than 20 seconds remaining led to a three-point attempt just before the buzzer but it fell short to end regulation.
A MacKenzie Bisballe layup gave Lake City a 54-52 lead to open overtime but Finkbeiner countered with a 3-pointer to give the Huskies the lead at 55-54.
MacKenzie Bisballe converted again to put the Trojans up 56-55 with 3:06 remaining but that’s the last time they’d lead.
A jumper by Hemlock’s Lauren Borsenik made it 57-56 and she followed that with a hook shot for a 59-56 lead with 2:01 left.
Throughout the final minutes of regulation and overtime, Hemlock’s ball pressure became a bit too much for a Lake City team that has two primary ball handlers in Mackenzie Bisballe and Alie Bisballe.
When the ball wasn’t in their hands, things seemed shaky and Tisron said that’s something his team needs to improve on going forward.
“We tried not to have MacKenzie guard a guard because I knew she was going to have to do so much on offense,” Tisron said. “They made it difficult on us and not having a true point guard made it tough, too.
“MacKenzie did a great job and the other girls did a lot of good things, too, but their pressure finally got to us a little bit. We turned it over a couple of times down the stretch and just didn’t make a good decision. So that’s on me for not having us ready for that situation.”
Down by three, Lake City had two chances to cut into the deficit or tie it with less than a minute to go thanks to misses at the free-throw line by Hemlock but couldn’t convert.
Borenik hit a single free throw with 14.5 seconds left to stretch the lead to four and effectively end it.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 30 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Alie Bisballe had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Emma Nickerson added eight points.
Borsenik paced Hemlock with 19 points while Finkbeiner had 14.
While the loss stings, Lake City pulled off winning the Highland Conference and a district title for the first time in 47 years. The Trojans, while losing eight seniors, return the Bisballe cousins and that’s a great place to start for the 2023-24 season.
“This one night doesn’t define our season,” Tisron said. “I think it’s the most wins in Lake City girls’ history and it was a great year.
“Our seniors have battled this year whether it was being on the floor playing defense or cheerleading on the bench and helping us in practice. They all had a role and I am grateful for those eight girls and what they did for us.”
