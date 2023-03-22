ALMA — Basketball, at its core, is a game of making plays.
A couple of plays here and there can often make all the difference.
They certainly did for Saginaw and Cadillac.
It was the Trojans who were a little bit better down the stretch and found a way to clip the Vikings 61-57 in a Division 2 boys basketball quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Alma High School.
The loss ends Cadilac’s season at 22-5 overall while the Trojans (21-6) advance to state semifinal play against Ferndale, a 71-66 winner over Goodrich.
Down the stretch, it was Saginaw that converted key shots, free throws and — most importantly — held on to the ball.
A couple of turnovers, missed shots and missed free throws were the difference between winning and losing.
“Credit them, they took it to us late and we weren’t able to get into anything,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“It’s fatigue, too.
“When you’re fatigued, the first thing to go is your mind.
“We were physically tired.
“We had to shorten our rotation a little bit and then that pass that looks open and you float it instead of zipping it, that costs you.”
Cadillac led 51-49 after a putback by Charlie Howell with 4:46 remaining in the fourth quarter and was still up 54-51 on a Howell layup with 3:20 to go.
Saginaw responded with a 3-pointer before Eli Main hit a 3-pointer to give the Vikings what turned out to be their final lead of the game at 57-54 with 2:29 remaining.
The Trojans cut it to 57-56 moments later and then went up 58-57 with 1:44 remaining.
The Vikings missed a pair of free throws with 1:16 left and Saginaw ran 30 seconds off the clock before a tie-up was whistled a jump ball with the Trojans keeping possession.
Saginaw missed the front end of a one-and-one but the Vikings turned it over again with 18.8 seconds remaining. The Trojans hit one free throw to go up 59-57 with 14 seconds to go, setting up the final moments.
With five seconds left, Cadillac tried a lob to the basket that missed its mark and the Trojans recovered the loose ball, effectively sealing it.
“We’ve had that play in our book for a while,” Benzenberg said. “We knew that Jaden (Montague) coming up to the top would force them to double that. We thought we’d get a switch and if the pass had been a little bit shorter, we’re in overtime.”
The Trojans sealed it with two free throws with 4.8 seconds left.
The ending fit a game that was tight most of the way. Cadillac led 17-14 after the first quarter before the Trojans were up 33-28 at halftime.
The Vikings flipped that around and led 48-43 going into the fourth quarter.
Howell paced the Vikings with 23 points while Main has 12 and Montague scored 10.
The loss ends another special chapter of Cadillac basketball with Montague, Teegan Baker, Davin Brown and Riley Wade having played their final game.
The Vikings return a number of key players, too, in Howell, Main, Kyle McGowan and Gavin Goetz.
“It told the kids it hurts now and it’s supposed to hurt because that means you cared,” Benzenberg said. “Come a week from now, when they are sitting on the beach on spring break, they’ll be able to understand that the chapter they wrote of this Cadillac basketball season is a really good one.
“I am proud of them and they did a lot for our program.”
