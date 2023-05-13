TRAVERSE CITY — Championship season is here in track and field.
Conference meets are on the docket and MHSAA regionals are just a week away as the prep season hits the stretch run.
To that end, Cadillac’s girls had a good day as the Vikings took second in the Big North Conference Championship Meet Friday at Traverse City Central.
Traverse City West took first with 183.25 points while Cadillac was second at 133.33 and TC Central third at 73.33.
Viking coach MaLinda Baker was pleased with her team’s performance as it gets ready for a Division 2 regional meet next Friday at Shepherd.
“The athletes competed hard today and are looking forward to the opportunities next week in Shepherd,” she said. “We are pleased with and excited for our athletes.”
The Vikings had two big highlights — one individual and one relay.
The relay was one was a record-setting performance as the foursome of Emily Anway, Avery Meyer, Madisyn Lundquist and Hanah Johnson took first in the 800-meter relay in a BNC meet record time of 1:45.90.
Lundquist provided one of the individual highlights as she won the pole vault with a leap of 10-feet, 5-inches, just missing out on the meet record of 10-7. Makenzie Johns hit a PR in the shot put, as well, winning the event at 39-10. Johns also won the discus at 114-9.
Olivia Smith took second in the discus at 108-9 and third in the shot put at 32-10.25.
Johnson was second in the 100 dash in 12.62 second and second in the 200 dash in 26.53 seconds.
Brooklynn Brown took third in the 1600 in 5:19.85, as well.
Cadillac took second in the 1600 relay at 4:13.38, third in the 400 relay in 52.08 seconds and third in the 3200 relay at 10:07.98.
TC West won the title on the boys’ side with 167 points while TC Central was second at 161.5, Petoskey third at 78 and Cadillac fifth at 41.
Ryan Sanders took second in the shot put at 45-5.25 and second in the discus at 129-3 while the Vikings also were second in the 800 relay in 1:35.14.
STANTON — Reed City’s boys took second in the CSAA Invitational Friday at Central Montcalm.
Tri County won the event with 110.5 points while the Coyotes were second at 97.5 and White Cloud third at 88.
For the Coyotes, Gus Rohde won the 800 in 1:59.46 and was second in the 1600 in 4:27.80.
Izaiah Lentz took second in the 300 hurdles in 43.04 seconds while Elijah Lentz was third at 43.75.
Tyler Woodside took second in the discus at 130-10 and Noah McKinney was third in the high jump at 5-8.
The foursome of Anthony Kiaunis, Ryan Allen, Izaiah Lentz and Rohde won the 3200 relay in 8:16.93 while Reed City took third in the 800 relay at 1:36.44 and third in the 1600 relay at 3:33.30.
Chippewa Hills won the girls’ title with 143.5 points while Central Montcalm was second at 125.5, Kent City third at 83 and Reed City 10th at 22.
Reed City’s Emma Johnston took third in the high jump at 4-10.
