Here we go: Prep basketball districts tip off

It's about to get crazy.
Crazy as in non-stop high school basketball for the next three weeks.
We hope.
We pray.
The MHSAA girls' and boys' prep basketball tournaments get underway today, starting a three-week stretch of games nearly every night of the week.
For the first time, the boys and girls districts will be played in the same week. Girls' districts tip off today with semifinals on Wednesday and finals on Friday. Boys' districts tip off on Tuesday with semifinal games on Thursday and tile games on Saturday.
Regionals take place next week with girls' games on Monday and Wednesday while the boys go Tuesday and Thursday.
Girls' quarterfinals are Monday, April 5 while the boys are on Tuesday, April 6. Girls' semifinals are Wednesday, April 7 while the boys take Thursday, April 8.
The girls' state finals are Friday, April 9 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing and the boys are the next day.
That's a lot of basketball.
All this takes place against an unquestionable COVID-19 surge in Michigan. In the last four weeks, Michigan's COVID-19 case rate has jumped 77 percent to 172.9 cases per million people, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, in a press conference on Friday.
The percentage of positive coronavirus tests climbed 177 percent in the last four weeks and now tops 6.2 percent.
Cadillac girls' basketball coach Kip Damgard said it's really about celebrating the moment when they can be together.
"The one thing I can share that we talk about is to enjoy every opportunity together," he said. "Tomorrow is not certain for us yet.
"Enjoy today and then when we can get together again, we're going to enjoy that one. We're kind of afraid to look too far ahead. We got it really close to home (last week) so it makes you nervous for sure."
Teams are on pins and needles as one positive COVID test likely shuts an entire squad down because of contact tracing protocols.
We've already lost two local teams to it as Pine River and Evart's boys are both out of the state tournament because of COVID-19. Both confirmed the news on their respective Facebook sites on Friday.
Unfortunately, they probably won't be the last ones to have to bow out of the state tournament because of the virus, either. Local COVID-19 numbers in Missaukee and Wexford counties are particularly troubling.
And yet, here's hoping teams take the precautions to be able to continue playing by doing the right things — wearing masks, social distancing, limiting outside contacts, etc.
It should be a fun stretch of basketball.
Locally, Cadillac, Lake City and McBain all have designs on long runs in the girls' state tournament.
The Vikings (12-1 overall) face either Reed City or Benzie Central on Wednesday in Kingsley.
McBain (12-0) and Lake City (11-1) were the top two seeds in their Division 3 district and wouldn't face each other until Friday's title game. The Trojans get the winner of today's Manton/Houghton Lake contest on Wednesday so their path to the title game is far from easy.
The Ramblers face a struggling Roscommon team in the other semifinal.
On the boys' side, Cadillac hosts a wide-open Division 2 district. While Big Rapids has just one loss, the CSAA Gold Division was a bit down this season. Benzie Central is the No. 2 seed out of a Northwest Conference that also wasn't as loaded as it usually is.
The Vikings (8-6) face Reed City (5-9) on Tuesday while the Cardinals (16-1) get the winner on Thursday.
After having not played in two weeks because of COVID precautions, McBain will resume practice today. The Ramblers (12-0) get the winner of Tuesday's Roscommon/Houghton Lake contest on Thursday.
Manton gets either Lake City or Mesick in Thursday's second semifinal.
Northern Michigan Christian (10-2) hasn't played in two weeks, either. The Comets face either Walkerville or Marion on Thursday with Baldwin (12-1) likely waiting in the finals. The Panthers shared the West Michigan D Conference title with Mesick and Brethren.
