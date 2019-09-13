LEROY — Heritage Christian scored a 4-0 win over Pine River on Thursday.
"I'd like to commend both teams that no one got injured. It was pretty sloppy out there," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. "We controlled the ball fairly well today and had some good opportunities.
"Their keeper, Dalten Sible, did a really good job for them with several big saves."
Luke Stagg scored two first-half goals for the Patriots, one off an assist from Brady Johnston, before Evan Williams finished the scoring in the second half.
Tim Shirk and Jacob Fulton split time in goal for Heritage Christian.
The Patriots (3-2 overall) are at Hudsonville on Saturday.
Bears blank Benzie
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 6-0 win over Benzie Central in a Northwest Conference contest.
Gavin Allen opened the scoring for the Bears in the first half before Tyler Francisco made it 2-0 10 minutes later. Kallen Wildfong slowed Benzie's momentum early in the second half with a goal before the Bears finished it off.
Wildfong scored three goals while Tyler Breithaupt had one. Allen, Wildfong, Cam Carpenter and Luke Frasier (2) had assists.
Kyle Kaznowski recorded seven saves in goal.
Buckley (8-1 overall, 3-1 Northwest) is at Leland on Wednesday.
Cadillac falls short
ALPENA — Cadillac dropped a 3-0 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference contest.
"This is the end of a really long, tough road week for us and we also have some players out injured but despite all of that, we played much better than Tuesday," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We're continuing to make improvements. The scoreline doesn't tell the entire story of how hard the players worked and how many opportunities we had."
Garrett Losinski made five saves in the nets for Cadillac.
The Vikings host Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
• Alpena won the JV game 2-0.
Coyotes fall to Hart
HART — Reed City dropped a close to Hart, 2-1, in non-league play.
"I couldn't be prouder of how hard the entire team fought and stayed in the game," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said.
Aiden Mieras scored the Coyotes' goal off a cross from Kam Horchner with 11 minutes remaining in the second half.
Reed City is at the Kent City Invitational on Saturday.
