MIDLAND — Cadillac Heritage Christian's boys basketball team dropped a pair of games in the season-opening Midland Christian tournament on Saturday
The Patriots dropped a 56-38 decision to Brockway Academy in the opener.
Alex McDonald paced Heritage Christian with 10 points and Brady Johnston added eight.
Midland Christian beat the Patriots 58-28 in the second game.
Connor Farmer paced Cadillac Heritage with 12 points and Johnston had six.
The Patriots are at Alba on Tuesday.
