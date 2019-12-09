MIDLAND — Cadillac Heritage Christian's boys basketball team dropped a pair of games in the season-opening Midland Christian tournament on Saturday

The Patriots dropped a 56-38 decision to Brockway Academy in the opener.

Alex McDonald paced Heritage Christian with 10 points and Brady Johnston added eight.

Midland Christian beat the Patriots 58-28 in the second game.

Connor Farmer paced Cadillac Heritage with 12 points and Johnston had six.

The Patriots are at Alba on Tuesday.

