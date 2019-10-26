CARSON CITY — Heritage Christian wrapped up its soccer season with a 4-1 win over Beth Haven Academy on Thursday.
"We were playing a young team and we played reactionary soccer in the first half," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. "We slowed down in the second half and got some business done."
Luke Stagg opened the scoring for the Patriots while Seth Wanner also scored in the first half. Evan Williams scored unassisted and Alex McDonald scored off an assist from Luke Stagg to wrap it up.
Jacob Fulton had one save in goal in the first half and Timothy Shirk made no saves in the second half.
Heritage Christian finishes the year at 7-5-1.
