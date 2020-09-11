MANTON — Manton opened Highland Conference volleyball play with a pair of wins over Roscommon and Pine River on Thursday.
The Rangers beat Roscommon 19-25, 29-27, 15-7 and beat Pine River 25-22, 25-16.
"We started out a little slow and we're making a lot of young mistakes but we're also taking big steps forward and making progress each time we play," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "The girls didn't give up and kept coming back.
"Hopefully, we will level out as we keep playing."
Megan Moffit paced Manton with four aces, 18 kills and 28 digs while Aysia Taylor had two aces, eight kills, 30 assists and 15 digs. Ashley Bredhal had two aces and 10 digs; Billie Brickheimer four kills; Hanna Clark two kills and two aces; and Leah Helsel 13 kills and eight digs.
Manton (5-1 overall, 2-0 Highland) hosts a quad on Saturday.
Pine River also lost to Roscommon 25-20, 25-18.
"We definitely have room to grow," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We saw some really good things happen tonight and that's exciting. Our focus is to find ourselves and find our groove.
"We've had a lot of shifts in positions and are excited to finally get to work in a gym where there's no outside influence. We are resilient and will start to find ourselves soon."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with seven kills and 18 digs while Lillian Johnson and Lauren Yeomans had six kills apiece. Alayna Nichols dished out 13 assists and eight digs while Avery Sumpter added 10 digs.
Trojans win two
LAKE CITY — Lake City picked up a pair of wins, beating Northern Michigan Christian 25-11, 25-19 and Evart 25-13, 25-20.
"The girls played a well-rounded game," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We need to continue to work on areas but we're super proud of our play today."
Emma Baron dished out 30 assists, seven kills, four aces and two digs while Olivia Bellows had nine kills, six aces and five digs. Nicole Adams had two kills, two digs and an ace while Olivia Bellows had nine kills, six aces and five digs.
Morgan Rogers had five digs; Chloe Bisballe 11 kills, three digs and two aces; Haylee Parniske five kills and three blocks; Kaylee Keenan three digs and an ace; MacKenzie Bisballe 11 kills, a dig and a block; and Marissa Manganello two kills.
NMC also beat Evart 25-14, 25-11.
Against the Wildcats, Emma Shaarda had three aces, Megan Bennett 10 digs, Alaina Rozeveld four kills, Maggie Young two blocks and four assists. Against Lake City, Paige Ebels had two aces, Bennett 11 digs, Ebels four kills, Bennett five blocks and Yount four assists.
"We are excited to get our first win of the season," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "It's great watching the girls have fun while they play."
Lake City hosts Evart on Tuesday while NMC hosts Roscommon.
McBain splits pair
BEAL CITY — McBain split a pair of Highland matches as it beat Houghton Lake 23-25, 25-19, 15-12 and lost to Beal City 25-23, 22-25, 15-6.
"Tonight was a pretty good match-up with both teams we faced," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "I liked our defensive effort better than what I have seen so far and I thought our offense was clicking a little better for the most part."
Gabby VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 18 kills, four blocks, an assist and two aces on 22 of 23 serving while Emma Schierbeek had 10 kills, 13 digs, a block and four aces on 27 of 29 serving.
Linde VanderVlucht had 16 kills, three blocks and three aces on 13 of 16 serving while Analiese Fredin dished out 42 assists, four kills, a block and four aces on 25 of 25 serving.
McBain hosts Manton on Tuesday.
Mesick tops Brethren
MESICK — Mesick opened West Michigan D Conference play with a 25-9, 25-21, 25-16 win over Brethren.
"The girls are working hard to come together as a team and find their rhythm," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "These girls have put in the work in the preseason to be a good team and continue to work every day to keep improving."
Trinity Harris had four aces, two kills and 21 digs; Kelsey Quiggin three aces, nine kills, a block and eight digs; Lexy Abraham three aces, 10 assists, three kills and six digs; Grace Quiggin nine kills and six digs; Grace Hawk seven assists, seven kills and 10 digs; Maggie Shermak 13 digs; and Kaylee O'Neill 13 digs.
Buckley falls short
MAPLE CITY — Buckley dropped a 26-28, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 decision to Glen Lake in a Northwest Conference contest.
Brianna Schrotenboer paced the Bears with 10 kills, six digs and four blocks while Kyrie Wildfong had 13 assists and four digs. Mira Warren had six kills and five digs while Anna Francisco added two kills, five blocks and eight digs.
Buckley hosts Frankfort next Thursday.
