I know not what course others may take. But, as for me, I have a pair of waders. And I have a pair of hip boots.
The waders are the expensive ones, the lightweight, breathable kind that we wear with special wading boots.
Naturally, they leak. I think they started leaking the second time I wore them. The leak was small for a while. It gradually grew, though.
Now, if I spend a couple of hours fishing, I come out of the water with a sopping wet pant leg. Someday, I’ll retire the waders. So far, though, I’ve been putting up with the annoying leak. The waders keep one of my legs fairly dry, and I’ll take that.
I truly am concerned about spreading didymo or zebra mussels or other invasive species, though. But I wasn’t convinced that rubbing my waders down with bleach water or Formula 409 or some other substance touted for keeping invasive organisms in check would be effective.
There’s a lot of nooks and crannies to try to disinfect. I was doubly concerned because with the leak, hitchhiking organisms might be inside my waders or out.
I can drain the waders, but it’s another matter to dry them — especially if I try to let them dry for five days before wearing them in another body of water.
But my habits came to the rescue. I do the bulk of my fishing in two places, the Au Sable and a small stream in these environs that has excellent brook trout fishing. It’s a stream in which hip boots work great. I threw my old boots away a couple of years ago because they leaked so badly. I decided I should get another pair.
I’ve always liked hip boots.
They’re worthless for wading rivers. They’re great, however, for fishing creeks. They’re cool to wear during the summer. They’re easy enough to get on and off.
And with more than one set of wading apparel, I could designate one set for rivers and reserve the other pair for creeks and small streams.
Plus, life would be easier if a third stream entered the picture. If I fished my brook-trout stream for several days, for example, that would give my waders lots of time to dry thoroughly before I took them somewhere else — like to a Tennessee stream.
I have an excursion in the works. I certainly don’t want to introduce any exotic organisms to a Smoky Mountain watershed — or to bring anything back here, either.
Anyway, I mentioned to my wife that I was thinking of getting some hip boots. I didn’t get a lot of resistance to the idea.
Remember, I’m a guy who hates to spend money.
I’ve used duct tape before to hold tattered gym shoes together rather than buy a new pair.
My wife avoids being seen with me at church because of the stains on my jeans.
Shoot, she doesn’t want to be seen with me in a cow barn. I hadn’t bought a pair of hip boots in a decade, probably, and I knew I’d be shocked at the price. I really didn’t want to spend the money.
As it turned out, I was doubly shocked.
I paid about twice what I thought I’d be paying even after taking inflation into account. But I plunked down the money anyway.
I walked out of the sporting-goods store with a nice pair of tall boots — ones I hope will give me years of leak-free wading.
At my age, I don’t want to exacerbate any approaching neuropathy by wading in cold water with leaky boots. As we age, we give more thought to those issues.
And I came home knowing I won’t be spreading any unwelcome organisms around.
I’m not saying everyone should do as I have done, but I bought me some peace of mind. Plus, those new hip boots sure are nice when I’m out fishing my little brook-trout stream.
