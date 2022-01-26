MANTON — Manton trailed 27-21 after the first quarter but turned the game around with full-court pressure and strong rebounding in the second quarter, gaining a 48-38 lead by the half on the way to a 74-65 victory on the home floor Tuesday.
“We played with a lot of intensity tonight,” said Manton coach Ryan Hiller.
“Give Evart credit. They nailed 15 3’s on us but we crashed the boards really hard and that was the difference.”
The Rangers took a slim 56-53 lead into the final period but gradually pulling away down the stretch.
Luke Puffer produced a game-high 24 points to pace the Rangers and he was joined in double digits by Johnathen Traxler (15), Lincoln Hicks (14) and Lucas McKernon (13).
Senior Bryant Calderon paced Evart with 18 points, all from 3-point land, and Dakobe White tallied 14.
Manton won the JV game 49-38 as Logan Carstens canned 16 and Brenen Salani scored 10.
Manton (6-6 overall, 4-3 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
