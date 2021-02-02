CADILLAC — The games they crave are still a little while off.
Hopefully.
Instead, a number of Cadillac Area Hockey Association kids still got to be around the game Saturday and even got to compete.
While they still couldn't play a game, they did get the chance to do a handful of skills competitions and check out some cool new equipment at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Mike Peck, FAST team manager for CCM Hockey, spent the day at the Wex showcasing some of the company's latest sticks, skates and equipment and also ran skills competitions.
"Mike (Reinertson) is the president of CASA and he reached out to CCM because he had seen things like this before," CAHA member Marc Moore said. "They responded quickly and were all for doing something for the kids because of the way hockey has gone this year with no games."
Organized hockey is still off-limits in Michigan because of restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. They've been in place since Nov. 15 and the latest order is set to expire Feb. 21.
"The kids have been on the ice practicing but we were able to get a little bit of competition involved," Moore said. "They got to try on new skates if they wanted and test out their top line of sticks."
A kid at each age group level — Mite, Squirt, Pee-Wee, Bantam, goaltendes and high school — won a new stick valued at around $300. Each player also got to pick out a CCM hat for attenting.
Matthew Reinertson, an eighth grader at Cadillac Junior High School, enjoyed himself.
"I miss (hockey) a lot," he said. "I think it's affecting a lot of kids' mental attitudes.
"I want to play really bad."
Reinertson said he learned how to stickhandle better and what stick he likes the best.
Players competed in a one-on-one shootout with goalies, did a fastest skater competition and a hardest shot competition.
Each age group was in for about an hour and the clinic went from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.