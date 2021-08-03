MANTON — A hole-in-one was recorded at Emerald Vale Golf Club Sunday.
David Koning hit the ace on hole No. 9 after he pulled his 8-iron from his bag and hit the perfect shot off the tee. Koning’s shot was witnessed by friend Tim Schollo.
MANTON — A hole-in-one was recorded at Emerald Vale Golf Club Sunday.
David Koning hit the ace on hole No. 9 after he pulled his 8-iron from his bag and hit the perfect shot off the tee. Koning’s shot was witnessed by friend Tim Schollo.
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.