Holes-in-one recorded
CADILLAC — A pair of holes-in-one were recorded last week at Lakewood on the Green.
Mark Jensen recorded an ace Friday on the 151-yard No. 6 with a 9-iron.
Witnessing the shot were Rob Seals, Nancy Seals and Samantha Jensen.
Mary Jo Shrank recorded an ace Saturday on the 107-yard No. 17.
Witnessing the shot were Kayla Weise, Kristen Ruppel and Denise Studders.
