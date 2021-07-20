Holes-in-one recorded

CADILLAC — A pair of holes-in-one were recorded last week at Lakewood on the Green.

Mark Jensen recorded an ace Friday on the 151-yard No. 6 with a 9-iron.

Witnessing the shot were Rob Seals, Nancy Seals and Samantha Jensen.

Mary Jo Shrank recorded an ace Saturday on the 107-yard No. 17.

Witnessing the shot were Kayla Weise, Kristen Ruppel and Denise Studders.

