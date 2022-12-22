BIG RAPIDS — Depth and experience means a lot.
Players knowing how to win means a lot, too.
Cadillac finds itself in that boat this season while McBain is striving to get there.
The Vikings used their depth and just enough offensive power to beat the Ramblers 52-36 as part of the Holiday Hoops Showcase Wednesday at Ferris State University’s Wink Arena.
That depth came early in the form of senior guard Teegan Baker, who hit a couple of big shots to keep Cadillac afloat while the rest of the team struggled to find their shot.
Veteran Viking coach Ryan Benzenberg figured he’d be able to go pretty deep into his bench this season and not lose much from the starting group.
So far, he’s right.
“I think our depth has definitely helped us the first four of five games here,” he said. “We’ve had foul issues in every game but our depth has kind of been able to help us through that and that’s been super impressive.
“Guys not named Jaden (Montague) and Charlie (Howell) are able to score when we’ve needed them…Teegan, particularly today. We were really sluggish in the first quarter and Teegan carried us both scoring, emotionally and leadership-wise.”
While Baker was keeping Cadillac going, some of those nagging issues also popped up.
Things like turnovers and fouling.
“We still need to work on taking care of the basketball and we need to defend without fouling.”
Cadillac led just 12-11 after the first quarter and 29-24 at halftime.
Benzenberg also credited McBain for some of his team’s struggles.
“If we play at the temp that we want to play at, I think the game would have been too fast for them,” he said. “and to their credit, the game got mucked up and funky and they played really in the first half.
“In the second half, we were able to get some transition and get out a little but but we still didn’t shoot it well.”
Veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman is looking for some of the very things Cadillac has when it comes to his lineup.
“Prior to this, I thought we were just going through the motions.
“We should play teams like Cadillac every night because we need to figure out that we have to play tough” he said.
“We don’t have the biggest kids but you can still be mentally tough.
“For three quarters, I thought we played hard and we played pretty tough. We’re just struggling to score right now but, hopefully, we’re going to get some guys to come along and be able to do that for us.”
Game experience against good teams is what hope Koopman helps get his team where it needs to be by February.
“We don’t have that experience yet and we don’t have that kind of depth,” he said.
“We’ll strive to keep battling and I really wish we could play more teams like that on regular basis.
“That’s the only way we’re going to get better and get tougher.”
The Vikings stretched the lead to 37-26 going into the fourth quarter and took care of business down the stretch, never letting McBain make a run.
Baker paced Cadillac with 13 points while Montague had 12. Howell added nine and Eli Main scored eight.
Ben Rodenbaugh paced McBain with 14 points and Evan Haverkamp had 12.
The Vikings (4-0 overall) host Alpena on Jan. 3 while the Ramblers (2-3) are at Boyne City the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.